Trying to Find Balance? Check Out These Healthy Tools and Supplements

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC – the publisher of Us Weekly.

This past year has been a rollercoaster for many of Us. Luckily, there’s plenty to be hopeful about, and our goal for the remainder of 2021 is to create more balance in our lives.

The first place to find balance is within our own personal health. When we’re taking proper care of our bodies, everything else tends to fall in place. Interested in doing the same? Check out this mix of daily supplements and other tools that you can incorporate to improve your overall health and start leading a more balanced lifestyle!

This Daily Immunity Boosting Bundle

Getting sick is never fun, and although it may be difficult to fully avoid catching a cold, you can still do everything in your power to boost your immunity. Adding these easy single-serve packets may help support your immune system thanks to their blend of selective vitamins and minerals! This value bundle comes with 30 packets of each of the three flavors — Pink Lemonade Immunity, Limeade Immunity + Energy and Lemon Lavender Immunity + Calm.

Get the LifeToGo Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mixes — Bundle Pack (originally $54) on sale with free shipping for $44, available from LifeToGo!

This Performance-Enhancing Daily Supplement

This is the supplement that we seriously need right now! It reportedly helps support mental focus and energy throughout the day, and it can boost your metabolism to assist with weight loss and fitness goals. Taking this supplement daily may give Us the extra push we need to get ourselves ready for bikini season!

Get the Performance Inspired (PI) | Performance Diet & Energy with free shipping for $20, available from LifeToGo!

This Essential Daily Multivitamin

This multivitamin not only provides your daily dose of all the vitamins and minerals you may need to nourish your body, but it’s also a probiotic that helps gut support and contains a blend of herbal ingredients that can increase your energy!

Get the Performance Inspired (PI) | Whole Food Multi Vitamin with free shipping for $28, available from LifeToGo!

This Vibrating Roller Massager

This rolling massager is uniquely shaped to target the curves and muscles that desperately need relief. Stretching after a workout is just as important as the workout itself, and using this massager can help you recover faster so you’re ready to go the next day!

Get the Power Plate | Power Plate DualSphere with free shipping for $100, available from LifeToGo!

This Handheld Muscle Massager

This is an excellent massager if you want to get more targeted relief for different aches and pains. It’s handheld, which makes it more mobile and easier to maneuver. Having your own at-home massager to help you unwind and relax is the ultimate self-care tool!

Get the Power Plate | Pulse With Case with free shipping for $250, available from LifeToGo!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!