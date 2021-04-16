17 Motivational Affirmation Jewelry Pieces — All Under $45

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many ways we practice mindfulness and wellness. Sometimes we meditate or cook ourselves a healthy meal. We journal and we go for morning jogs, and we make time for both our friends and ourselves. One thing that’s really helped us, however, is practicing affirmations.

Reminding ourselves that we’ve got this, we can do this and we can always look forward to the future is a useful motivational tool for us that we can use all day when we take the right approach. That approach? Jewelry. We can wear and look at it whenever we need that reminder. We’ve picked out 17 of our favorite motivational jewelry pieces for you to check out for yourself. All are under $45, but many are under $10!

17 Motivational Affirmation Jewelry Pieces

Bracelets

1. This Joycuff bracelet looks simple enough, but the beads actually spell out “I am enough” in morse code. A sweet, subtle reminder for you and you alone!

2. This cuff bracelet is another favorite of ours from Joycuff. It looks like a cute stainless steel cuff, but the inside actually says “Be a good f***ing human”!

3. “She believed she could so she did.” This Jane Stone bracelet says it all, and it has a cool leather band!

4. This beaded MEMGIFT bracelet is made with tiger eye beads that may bring about healing thoughts!

5. This Charm Bracelet from Pink Box is great for whenever you’re not feeling like yourself. Take a deep breath and be you!

6. “You are loved. You are valued. You are beautiful.” This YOYONY bracelet is putting a smile on our face just from looking at it on our computer screen!

7. How about something colorful? Or even glow-in-the-dark? Wear this entire set of “Never give up” Jeansweet bracelets on your arm or give them out to friends!

8. This is another set of colorful bracelets from Jewenova, but they say all different things, such as “I am worthy” or “Grateful”!

9. This adorable beaded FUNOJOY bracelet is a reminder that it’s all about the journey, not the destination!

Necklaces

10. This engraved Joycuff necklace reminds you to “be the change” you want to see in the world!

11. Dainty and beautiful, this small key charm necklace from QXFQJT is a reminder that “confidence is key”!

12. This pendant lauhonmin necklace features an entire sentence you can read and repeat to yourself whenever you’re feeling down!

13. This starburst Charmed Impression necklace is a sparkling reminder that you are a warrior!

14. This is another more subtle one, with the charm of this Charmed Impression neckace taking the shape of mountains to represent difficult paths, and how you need to keep moving through to reach the other side!

15. “Good vibes only.” This Lxnoap necklace is all about the sunshine!

16. How cute (yet strong!) is this Cheer Bunny boxing glove necklace? We love the sparkle and shine, but we really love the words too: “Be strong, be brave, be fearless”!

17. Simple and fierce, this Danique “fearless” necklace is fantastic as is but it can actually be customized!

