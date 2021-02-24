This Top-Rated Sports Bra Is Even Impressing Activewear Snobs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that activewear has evolved into one of the most lucrative and popular sectors of the fashion industry. As a result, there are certain brands that have established themselves as authorities in the workout wear department. We’re talking big names like Lululemon, Athleta, Alo and more — the cream of the crop!

These luxe labels have cultivated serious cult followings — some people refuse to shop for fitness fashion if it’s not from this list! In a perfect world, we’d do the same — but the prices can get steep. That’s why we like to look for more affordable alternatives on sites like Amazon, which is stacked with hidden gems. Our latest discovery? This sports bra from light & leaf that’s impressing even the most selective activewear aficionados!

Starting at $24! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sports bra has been compared to similar Lululemon styles, and one shopper even claims that it “knocks all [their] Lululemon ones out of the ballpark”! Considering the price point of this option, that’s quite a rave. Reviewers are also loving the longline fit, which toes the line between a sports bra and a crop top, plus the mesh panel detail in the back!

Let’s talk a bit more about this sports bra’s design, shall we? The front is standard, but the back is where we’re wowed. The racerback straps meet at the top of the back to create a triangle-shaped panel with see-through mesh overlay. Shoppers are living for this sports bra’s look — and are thrilled that detail provides extra breathability during intense workouts.

This bra has removable cups and a wide hem that provides ample amounts of support. Reviewers state how great this bra feels and how comfortable it is for exercising. It’s ideal for yoga, cycling, running or any other type of activity! The hem is long enough that you can wear this sports bra on its own with some high-waisted leggings — but if you feel more secure wearing a tank or tee over it, that’s completely up to you.

Right now, you can pick up the sports bra in five different solid shades, which can easily be matched with leggings you already own for a chic gym ‘fit. This sports bra may make you excited to work out, and it will also save you a lot of money — without sacrificing quality!

