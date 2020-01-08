Trying out new styles and trends is always a fun activity, but we all have that favorite piece of clothing, shoe or accessory that we constantly find ourselves coming back to. Call Us creatures of habit — but we can’t help but stay obsessed with these wardrobe essentials!

Even though we love sticking to our style staples, sometime we wish that certain designers would take the silhouette or item that we love and put a little spin on it. So when we noticed that some of our all-time favorite wedge booties now come in so many new colors, we couldn’t help but get seriously excited!

Get the Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie for $120, available from Nordstrom!

There’s a reason why we (and over 1,200 happy Nordstrom shoppers) are always coming back to this pair of booties from Linea Paolo. They’re the perfect combination of comfort and style that you can manage to wear for hours on end. These wedges definitely have an athletic vibe to them that oozes of street-style glamour, and you could basically say that we’re obsessed.

The heel gives you just the right amount of height standing at 2 1/2″ inches tall, and the shoe has a 1/2″ platform that only enhances their overall comfort. The shoes come in a ton of different colors, ranging from burgundy red to various shades of brown. They’re even available in two different types of camo print if your style is bolder and funkier!

These wedge booties also come in two different types of leather that have different vibes, depending on the look that you’re going for. The suede leather pair has a bit of a softer feel, while the traditional leather ones look more structured. Depending on which color you choose, the material will either have some perforation or be completely smooth — which also adds another layer of dimension to their style.

Shoppers say these booties are “very comfortable to walk in” and that they “they look great with skinny ankle jeans,” though we can imagine a ton of different outfits that they’ll look spectacular with. One reviewer says that they “get many compliments” while wearing them, and another added that they’d “recommend these shoes to anyone.”

One Nordstrom shopper in particular noted that they are “slightly embarrassed to admit that [they] have four pairs of these,” but we think they have absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about! We’ve all fallen in love with an item and gotten it in multiple colors — and that’s exactly what you can expect with these Linea Paolo wedge booties!

