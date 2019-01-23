Creating the perfect collection of snuggly knits is arguably the most complicated part of assembling a weather-proof wardrobe since cozy sweaters are a must-have all year round. One can never have enough thick sweaters for winter, lighter knits for in-between weather and airy sweaters or cardigans for when the office air conditioner is blasting on a hot summer day.

If you own almost every outerwear option in the world but are still missing the one piece that’s thin enough to not make you break a sweat on your commute to work, yet thick enough to protect from freezing office temps — then welcome yourself to cardigan life. Your fashion friends at Shop With Us have spotted this cozy $68 cardigan that’s all about comfort and subtle style.

See It: Grab the Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan for only $68 at Nordstrom! Not into this one? Check out other cozy cardigans at Nordstrom!

The Halogen Long Linen Blend Cardigan is thigh-length which adds a touch of elegance to an otherwise casual look. The black and white stripes also make it the perfect closet staple for throwing on top of a simple dress or wearing over a blouse and pants combo. At the same time, it’s still relaxed enough to look fun with your favorite tee and jeans.

Not into stripes? Fear not, because this bestselling cardigan is also available in five other colors guaranteed to suit all tastes including black, purple sparkle (which is a very vibrant deep purple hue), rust bossa nova (a red-orange color), tan cobblestone which is an off-white hue and teal gloss, a much more bold blue.

We are crazy for basics, but every so often, we need a bold color to pair with our daily outfits, so we are big fans of the teal gloss knit. We imagine wearing this with a simple T-shirt, ripped jeans, booties and loading on the accessories.

Most reviewers were completely floored with how soft, comfortable and wearable this knit cardigan was. Shoppers also said this material is particularly breathable and made this knit feel very airy.

One reviewer said she has been tired of business blazers and this did just the trick for her. Others commented on how it was small enough to keep handy in their bags for when they needed it and didn’t wrinkle easily. Several even said they own this knit in every color because it’s just that good!

