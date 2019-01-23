Nordstrom Can Barely Keep This Tory Burch Bag in Stock

Since we’re all about updating our collection of handbags, we must grab this one while it is on sale. But let’s be honest: We’re definitely going be scooping up this fast-selling Tory Burch bag in more than one color!

Our favorite purse from the sale is the Tory Burch Chelsea Flap Shoulder Bag. This design is a beautiful choice for anyone who loves carrying a bag on their shoulders but wants to wear a style other than the usual cross-body bag. Pebbled leather makes this a durable purse choice that can be worn with casual ensembles while the gold hardware provides a sophisticated finish that makes the bag appropriate for carrying to work.

See it: Scoop up the Tory Burch Chelsea Flap Shoulder Bag (marked down 33 percent off its original $458, now $307) while three colors are still in stock at Nordstrom. Prefer an alternate bag? Check out more Tory Burch handbags available at Nordstrom.

With an exterior slip pocket, an interior zip-divider pocket plus spaces to store our smartphones, the bag has a compact size perfect for organizing everything we need for the day.

The shoulder bag also has a flat base at the bottom so we can set it down on our chairs or desks without worrying about it tipping over and creating a mess inside.

The detail we appreciate most is the double chain strap design that makes the bag easier to hold on our shoulders. The leather portion sits at the top of the chain and provides a light cushion so we avoid the discomfort of metal rubbing against our shoulder all day. Yay for designer bags that are beautiful and practical all at once!

The shoulder bag is available in three colors including Buffalo (brown), Pale Apricot (pastel pink) and Redstone. The Pale Apricot version of the shoulder bag is a great find for shoppers who love wearing pastels all year-round but also for those who prefer to prep their spring wardrobes ahead of the season.

For a lovely winter look, the pastel pink bag will pair beautifully with an all-nude ensemble that includes a blouse, skinny dress pants, pumps and a wool trench. We could also wear the bag with an oversized cable knit sweater, flared leg jeans and pointed toe pumps in a matching pink shade. For monochrome lovers, the shoulder bag is also neutral enough to fit in easily with an all-pink ensemble.

When warmer months roll around, make this a go-to purse for pairing with sundresses in lighter shades and floral prints. We could also use the bag to add a fancy element to our more casual pieces like tank tops, jeans and flat shoes.

Since spring 2019 will be all about colors that are bold, bright and warm — the Tory Burch Chelsea Flap Leather in Redstone makes for a smart wardrobe addition.

The colors for spring 2019 will be “playful,” “empowering” and all about joy, according to Pantone’s Color Intelligence report. Pantone named Living Coral the official color for 2019, but the NYFW Color Palette also includes a nice mix of reds, yellows, oranges and deeper pinks. In other words, we’re making loud color statements all 2019! This Tory Burch Chelsea Flap Leather on sale in Redstone is just begging Us to start sprinkling those warm, eye-catching shades into our wardrobes right now.

This shoulder bag will add the perfect pop of color to so many neutral looks. We can pair it with a plain white dress blouse, skinny pants and leopard print loafers for an easy everyday ensemble. The bag will fare just as well with our classic little black dresses and jumpsuits. For date night, we can step out wearing the bright red bag with a black sweater dress, black over-the-knee boots and a matching red beret.

Since bolder colors always look great set against neutral hues, we’ll be pulling out any black and white garments in classic prints like polka dots, stripes, gingham, houndstooth and herringbone. For a super showstopping outfit, the bag will look great with a tailored red blazer and dress pants set.

Shoppers who bought and wear this Tory Burch bag raved about how beautiful the design is and appreciate that the quality lives up to the price. They especially love being able to dress up and down with the bag depending on their day.

