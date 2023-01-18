Long Coat, Big Scarf: 21 Pieces to Help You Nail the Trendy Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not always easy to feel chic when it’s absolutely freezing outside, but it’s possible — even when you’re wearing a sweatsuit. The key is to slip on a big, long coat and a big, long scarf. Alone, they’re powerful, but together, they’re unstoppable!

This city-chic look is the best way to bundle up and still feel fashionable. It’s a trend we can get behind 100%. Want to get in on this too? Scroll down to see our favorite coats and scarves to perfect the look!

21 Big Coats and Scarves for a Trendy Winter Wardrobe

Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Long coats not only keep you warm from shoulder to ankle, but they can look very elegant too, as evidenced by this Ebossy double-breasted trench!

2. We Also Love: Introducing the ultimate top layer for your cold-weather wardrobe: this Uaneo extra-long plaid shacket!

3. We Can’t Forget: If it’s super, super cold where you live, you might prefer a puffer. That’s why we’re recommending this Obosoyo puffer — featuring a detachable hood with fur collar!

4. Chic Sophistication: If you want to be on trend but prefer to buy timeless, versatile pieces, then this Chouyatou peacoat was made for you. Available in numerous fantastic shades!

5. Down Alternative: Need the warmth of a down coat — minus the feathers? Check out this thick and comfy Gibly puffer coat!

6. Patching Things Up: With its patch pockets and shawl collar, this longline Fazortev maxi cardigan will instantly elevate your outfit, no matter how casual!

7. Fabulous Fleece: This cozy, teddy-style Prettygarden coat is made of a fuzzy fleece material, has a hood and comes in 10 colors. What more could we ask for?

8. The Coolest Cape: When styled right, a cape or cloak-style coat is one of the coolest things you can wear. You’ll quickly become a style icon once you slip on this Gihuo cape!

9. Designer Find: Investing in a designer winter coat is a great idea, especially when it’s under $200. We’re talking about this Karl Lagerfeld wool coat!

10. Faux-Fur Fierceness: With its faux-fur collar, trim and pocket accents, this posh Aprsfn coat is gorgeous, warm and a way to make yourself feel like a star!

11. Vivacious Velvet: Another way to make your outfit stand out is by opting for more unique fabrics like velvet. We adore this Lai Meng Five Cats coat!

Scarves

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This Wander Agio scarf is one of the most affordable ways to upgrade all of your outfits. Easiest “add to cart” decision ever!

13. We Also Love: We love shawl-style scarves like this Ohayomi scarf because there are so many different ways to wear them!

14. We Can’t Forget: How gorgeous is the large floral design on this YXRHRong scarf? A truly eye-catching, conversation-starting piece!

15. Closest to Cashmere: Love cashmere but don’t want to spend $100 on a scarf? This iCuviy scarf has that ultra-soft feel you’re looking for!

16. Put It in Reverse: Wrap yourself up in this windowpane-print Riiqiichy shawl — and then turn it around and wrap yourself up in it the other way. It’s reversible!

17. Smooth as Silk: This silky, charmeuse Umjetnost scarf will have you feeling fancy. It comes in so many cool patterns!

18. Rainbow Connection: Add some fun color to your winter outfits with this beautiful rainbow MissShortHair scarf. We love the long fringe at the ends!

19. Best Blanket Scarf: If it’s a blanket scarf, then it’s excellent for nailing this trend. We adore the soft color-block design on this Amazon Essentials scarf!

20. Most Affordable: The price is so low on this JoyliveCY scarf, but there are certainly a ton of ways to wear it. An everyday essential!

21. Last but Not Least: We immediately fell in love with the houndstooth print on this extra-large Misslinilin scarf. A standout, for sure!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

