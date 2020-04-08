The Best Topical Products From This Celeb-Favorite CBD Brand

If you asked someone a few years ago if they thought that CBD would become as big as it is now, chances are, you would’ve gotten a blank stare in return! So many new CBD-focused brands have emerged onto the scene recently, and it’s safe to say that the market is absolutely booming.

Implementing CBD in beauty products has been especially popular. Naturally, celebrities have embraced the trend and popularized certain items that have this powerful ingredient infused in their formulas. One of the most popular products to have emerged is the Lord Jones Body Lotion, and you won’t believe how celeb stylists use this on their clients before they step out on a red carpet!

Get the Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion for just $60, available at Violet Grey!

This lotion from Lord Jones contains 100mg of CBD per every 1.7 ounce bottle. It’s said to create a cooling sensation from the moment that you put it on your skin, which can definitely feel refreshing and luxurious. This lotion can also absorb into the skin extremely well for ultimate hydration. In fact, the CBD formulation has prompted stylists to use this on their star clients’ feet before heading to an awards show or movie premiere.

“Applying CBD half an hour before wearing shoes, especially high heels, is very effective because it acts as an analgesic and anti-inflammatory, so it reduces pain and swelling,” Lord Jones co-founder and president Cindy Capobianco explained in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle. With the combination of long events and sky-high stilettos, this trick definitely makes sense — and we might have to steal it, even if we’re not throwing on a pair of Louboutins anytime soon!

Get the Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts for just $65, available at Violet Grey!

But the celeb-loved lotion isn’t the only CBD product that Lord Jones produces. Another one of their hottest items is their new CBD bath salts, which are designed to relax and soothe the body — as well as restore balance. Every jar of this product contains about 240 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD, which is seriously potent.

Taking a bath is already a relaxing experience, and you can amplify that tenfold with the help of this soothing soak to get you into full relaxation mode. And in these times of stress and uncertainty, what better way to ease your mind and create a warm and calming bath? Throw some of these bath salts in your tub, light some candles and prepare to unwind!

