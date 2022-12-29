De-Frizz Your Hair and Protect Color With This Intense Moisturizing Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Frizzy hair is an issue so many of Us deal with — and it’s a persistent one. You can use every type of moisturizer or mask on your strands — yet still wind up having hard-to-manage hair yet again. We don’t expect a permanent fix from particular products, but we definitely crave consistency. Investing in the best is what we’re all about!

If you haven’t found the perfect product to leave your hair smooth and silky, tons of reviewers highly recommend L’Oreal’s professional-grade mask as the ultimate solution! Some say it’s the best elixir they have ever put on their strands, and they claim it’s completely transformed the look of their locks.

Get the L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Hair Mask for prices starting at $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’ve put your hair through the ringer with hot tools and chemical treatments (guilty!), you may want to give this stuff a shot. The mask is designed to help reverse any damage to some degree so your hair looks, feels and naturally radiates health as a result! It’s suitable for all hair types, but it’s especially ideal for dryer strand types and color-treated hair.

Additionally, this serves as a detoxifying treatment, which may help to get rid of any excess metals in your hair. These reportedly may be the root cause of many issues shoppers grapple with. If you’re asking yourself how metal can possibly get into your hair in the first place, it’s actually incredibly simple. Think about residue from the showerhead, for example — this mask is designed to remove these materials for softer and healthier hair. Quite frankly, this mask solves a problem we’ve never considered before — but judging by the outstanding accolades from Amazon reviewers, it seems to be an absolute must-have for any comprehensive haircare routine!

