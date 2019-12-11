Upgrade Your Travels to First Class With This Luggage Set From Macy’s





The holidays are right around the corner and everyone’s thinking about their holiday travel! Whether you’re heading home or jetting off to paradise, there is one constant in everybody’s plans. And what may that be? What they’re traveling with! With so many rules and regulations, it’s no longer about what we’re bringing but how we’re bringing it.

From outfits, to shoes, to holiday gifts, it’s impossible to find a piece of luggage that fits all of our needs. So what’s a traveler to do? Cancel our holiday plans? As if! Let’s all take a deep breath and add this top-rated carry-on to our shopping carts ASAP.

Grab the Victorinox Swiss Army Nova Frequent Flyer Hard Side Carry-on (originally $620) now with prices starting at just $248, available at Macy’s!

The Victorinox Swiss Army Nova Frequent Flyer Hard Side Carry-on is the travel necessity everyone needs. How do we know that exactly? The reviewers, of course! According to so many proud owners, it exceeded their wildest travel dreams!

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “compact” it was, while another commented on how “surprisingly spacious” it was. Another deemed it the “best luggage” they’ve ever purchased. Bold statement!

This carry-on comes available in three colorways. There is rose gold, red and a grey shade called falcon, and they’re all simply stunning. We love how they’re gender-neutral and can work for anyone — making it a perfect holiday gift as well.

This lightweight luggage is durable and scratch-resistant. It doesn’t matter how fast we’re running to the gate or how banged up it gets in the TSA line, it’ll always look fresh and new. Additionally, the adjustable handles make this user-friendly for just about anyone who buys this!

Of course, this carry-on is TSA-approved so it can easily be checked in or stored above your seat in any aircraft. Oh, and it features a USB port! Whether we’re running low on battery or our AirPods die mid-flight, we can easily charge them up in seconds!

The interior mesh packing pockets and stretch tie-down straps add extra organization when you’re packing for the trip. This provides ample room for all of our gifts, clothing and shoes — and also guarantees they’re stored securely. With all of these perks, how could we not recommend this carry-on?

