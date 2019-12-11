We Just Found Waterproof Boots That Can Actually Go From Day to Night





Raise your hand if you’re starting to feel Mother Nature’s wrath? We all are — and what’s worse is we struggle to find suitable attire to brave said wrath. See, come morning many of Us are way more concerned with keeping warm than looking cool — and the last thing on our mind is fashion-forward attire that can go from day to night.

However, if upgrading your look is a priority, we’ve found the simple solution to do just that. It’s all about picking that one ultra-chic shoe which can elevate the entire outfit in seconds. Step on into this waterproof pair that proves day-to-night dressing can be fun, functional and fashionable.

The one pair of shoes everyone needs to snag this cold-weather season? The Naturalizer Varuna Waterproof Booties, which shoppers are seriously enamored with. This incredibly well-reviewed pair exceeded many owner’s expectations, with almost all of them raving about how “incredibly comfortable” they are. One reviewer said that they are “the most wearable pair she’s ever purchased,” while another couldn’t get over how “stylish they look.” No surprise there — just look at them!

This black boot is so wearable! It can easily be dressed up with tights and dresses just as easily it can be dressed down with T-shirts and jeans. Oh, and the brown line above the sole plus the grey speckled laces? Those two tiny-yet-distinct details really add a little something extra to an otherwise classic look. It’s elegant and edgy — making it ideal for so many situations.

In addition, to all of this fabulousness, there is also a very walkable heel. The 2 1/2″ heel will add just the right amount of height to any frame — but if you’re worried about slipping and sliding? Don’t be! These also feature a non-slug outsole that provides reliability and support. Then there’s the N5 contour technology on its insole, which features dual-density cushioning on its patented footbed, which means every single step will be comfortable and supportive!

Based on all this, we totally understand the hype! It seems that when the reviewers said this pair was “so beautiful” and “easy to wear,” they weren’t kidding! It just might be time to kick all those other boots to the curb and slide into this perfect pair — that’ll take you from day to night in style!

See it: Grab a pair of the Naturalizer Varuna Waterproof Booties for $175, available at Zappos!

