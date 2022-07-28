lululemon Just Launched Their Brand New Sneakers — We’re Already Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After years of waiting in anticipation, we can now officially get our feet in a pair of lululemon sneakers to match all of our favorite workout gear! Their brand new footwear collection has just dropped, and naturally, we can’t wait to give all of these styles a shot.

The selection is fairly limited right now, but one particular pair of workout shoes caught our eye immediately. Designed for both running and training, the Chargefeel Low sneaker is at the top of our wish list, and we have all the specs you need to know before smashing that “Add to Cart” button!

These sneakers are designed with the female-specific foot shape in mind for the ultimate comfy fit! They were also created to help support the way most consumers work out — meaning there are features which support both cardio and more specific forms of training. The key to achieving this tricky task is locked in the midsole, which is composed of two different densities. This results in a midsole that has enough bounce to support running or other forms of cardio — yet it’s also supportive enough for weightlifting and more!

The upper layer of the shoe also blends various materials for a unique fit. There are areas with more stretch, and others that are more structured — which can help your feet feel secure while allowing them to move freely at the same time. Each shoe only clocks in at about 9.4 oz each, so they’re super lightweight, which is crucial for high-impact workouts like running!

These sneakers come in a lovely selection of shades that are completely in line with the lululemon aesthetic we know and love. The design of these shoes is clean and professional — with just a touch of branding on the back of the heel. If you’re still not convinced that these sneakers are right for you, you’re in luck! Give them a shot for 30 days, and if they don’t meet your standards, you can return them in store or online for a full refund — no questions asked!

