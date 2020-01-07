Stock Up on Workout Gear With the Help of Lululemon’s Major Sale

It’s officially 2020! The new year has finally arrived and we couldn’t be more excited about this fresh start. If you’re anything like Us, then you’ve made a resolution to lead a healthier lifestyle and go to the gym more often.

The only problem with going to the gym is finding the motivation to get there. We always say that we’re definitely going to go work out all day, only to find ourselves skipping the gym in favor of going home and cozying up on our couch. So what’s the best way to go about finding the motivation we need? New workout gear, of course! You can score some amazing goodies on sale right now from one of our favorite athletic brands, Lululemon! Whether you’re looking for a new pair of leggings or some fun loungewear, this brand has got you covered. Shop our seven favorite pieces below!

This Adorable Fuzzy Backpack

This is one of the cutest backpacks that we’ve ever seen — period. Its fuzzy sherpa-like material gives it some interesting texture and we’re obsessed with the zipper detailing on the bottom.

Get the City Adventurer Backpack Mini (originally $128) on sale for just $79 from Lululemon!

This Cozy Dress

We can totally see ourselves living in this sweater dress. Wear it on its own, with leggings or dress it up with some tights and a pair of cute booties!

Get the Along the Way Dress (originally $148) on sale for just $99 from Lululemon!

This Fun Top

This top has some fun wrap detailing on the front that gives this workout basic some fresh dimension. It’s perfect to wear for your group workout class — or when you’re chilling at home.

Get the Time to Restore Long Sleeve top (originally $68) on sale for just $49 from Lululemon!

These Flattering Leggings

We can’t get enough of these awesome leggings. The wrap detailing at the waist looks amazing, and will definitely help you stand out. These leggings were totally made to be worn to the yoga studio — and even to brunch after!

Get the Align Pant 28″ Wrap Waist (originally $$118) on sale for just $79 from Lululemon!

These Lounge Pants

These pants are true winners. Their oversized legs looks super comfortable and can make for a fashion-forward look when paired with a crop top. They’re also great to throw on after a workout session on chillier days.

Get the On the Fly Wide-Leg Pant (originally $118) on sale for just $69 from Lululemon!

This Protective Jacket

This water-resistant bomber-style jacket is designed to help you brave rainy days. It’s made from a wool-blend sherpa fabric that’s super comfortable to wear.

Get the Go Cozy Jacket (originally $178) on sale for just $129 from Lululemon!

These Athletic Leggings

Dominate any run you take in these incredible leggings. The quick-drying fabric will wick up any moisture from sweat to ensure that you’re as comfortable as possible, making for a more optimal running experience.

Get the Fast and Free Tight II 25″ (originally $128) on sale for prices starting at just $69 from Lululemon!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out all of the sale items available from Lululemon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!