Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day is finally here! We hope you’re soaking up the sun at the beach, chowing down at a barbeque or cheering at a parade. However you choose to celebrate the holiday, try to carve out a little time for some retail therapy — you deserve it. Since it’s the unofficial start of summer, now’s your chance to shop for some seasonal staples.

This weekend only, Lulus is offering an extra 30% off sale items with the code WARMUP30! Save big on a wide selection of chic summer styles, as well as fashionable finds for fall, winter and spring. (Note: beauty and wellness products are not included in this promotion, and all purchases are final sale.)

You definitely don’t want to pass up these limited-time deals! From dresses to denim shorts, check out our 10 favorite finds for warm weather below.

These Floral Wide-Leg Flowy Pants

Florals for summer? Groundbreaking. Stay comfy and stylish at the same time in these lightweight high-waisted pants. Featuring pockets, an elasticized waist, woven chiffon fabric and side slits, these flowy pants are the ultimate summer fashion statement.

Get the Just Go with the Flow Sage Floral Print Side Slit Wide-Leg Pants for 30% off at Lulus!

This Yellow and Pink Swim Cover-Up

This color-block cover-up is what Starburst dreams are made of! Stay sunny side up with this yellow and pink sheer maxi. Perfect for the pool or the beach!

Get the Seaside Retreat Mustard Yellow and Pink Maxi Cover-Up for 30% off at Lulus!

This White Eyelet Romper

While we don’t subscribe to outdated fashion rules, this weekend is an optimum opportunity to shop for some white summer outfits. And this eyelet romper is absolutely eye-catching! We’re smitten with the ruffled V-neckline, strappy tie-back and delicate embroidery.

Get the Lace Up My Heart White Eyelet Ruffled Tie-Back Romper for 30% off at Lulus!

This Wide Leg Cutout Jumpsuit

This cutout jumpsuit looks like an expensive designer piece — such a steal! Make a splash this summer in this unique knotted number.

Get the Good Press Light Green Knotted Wide Leg Jumpsuit for 30% off at Lulus!

This Red Tie-Back Midi Dress

Paint the town red in this tie-back midi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps. The V-neckline and leg slit give this faux-wrap frock a sultry silhouette. Va-va-voom!

Get the View and I Bright Red Tie-Back Faux-Wrap Midi Dress for 30% off at Lulus!

This Oversized Button-Down Top

The look of the season is an oversized button-down that you can style with streetwear or swimwear. Made from a lightweight cotton-linen blend, this pink long sleeve shirt is suitable for any summer #OOTD.

Get the New Locations Mauve Pink Oversized Long Sleeve Button-Up Top for 30% off at Lulus!

This Two-Piece Shorts Set

A two-piece set is an effortlessly polished outfit! Love the crop top’s off-the-shoulder silhouette and the dotted sage pattern. Such a summer smash!

Get the Spring to It Sage Green Dotted Off-the-Shoulder Two-Piece Romper for 30% off at Lulus!

These Free People Distressed Denim Shorts

I’ve always been on the hunt for denim shorts that aren’t too short and aren’t too long — and I finally found this pair, which fit me just right. And I’m not alone — another shopper agrees that these distressed cutoff shorts are the “perfect length.”

Get the Makai Faded Medium Wash Distressed High Rise Cutoff Shorts for 30% off at Lulus!

This Ruched Bodycon LBD

Dress this LBD up or down all year long! Sub out sneakers for stilettos and take this flattering black mini from brunch to date night.

Get the You Look Cute Black Short Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress for 30% off at Lulus!

This Two-Piece Satin Pajama Set

Sweet dreams! This two-piece pajama set is cute enough to wear out of the house (and to be honest, you could totally get away with rocking that top with jeans). The tropical print two-piece features adjustable straps and matching swingy shorts.

Get the Vacation State of Mind Pink Satin Jacquard Two-Piece Pajama Set for 30% off at Lulus!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!