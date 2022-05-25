Thousands of Shoppers Say This One-Piece Swimsuit Is Their New Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially bathing suit season! With Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon in just a few short days, we’re beyond ready to slide into the pool or hit the beach in only the best swimwear. Time has been flying, and we need to catch up by scoring new suits we can feel confident in, including our latest find which we can already tell will be a go-to for the summer.

This one-piece from CUPSHE has thousands of happy shoppers gushing over it, and we’re ready to jump on the bandwagon! The style is sleek, elegant and flattering, which is all we can ask for. If you’re not feeling particularly swimsuit-ready, this one may be able to give you the confidence boost you need!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2022, but are subject to change.



One-pieces are able to feature a couple of key details that can make you look slimmer — most notably ruching. This one has extra fabric gathered on the sides, starting from the top of the waist down to the bottom portion of the suit. It basically covers the entire tummy area, which may help smooth you out and streamline your figure to perfection. Reviewers say this feature is the bathing suit’s top selling point, but there’s plenty more to love about it.

We also adore the higher cut on the bottom of the one-piece, which gives you a slight cheeky appearance in the back! The neckline is also a standout — the halter style works for larger and smaller busts, plus the keyhole cutout makes the style feel a bit less modest.

And, lastly, the back of the suit is truly incredible! The straps from the neckline extend back and criss-cross, and you can proceed to tie them according to your liking. There’s another larger cutout to complete this swim ‘fit. This bathing suit comes in plenty of stunning colors, including both brighter and neutral shades. There are also floral prints to choose from if you prefer that vibe. That said, the main reason we’re gravitating toward this bathing suit is the flattering look — it’s time to storm the shores!

