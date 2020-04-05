All of the Best Luxe Lingerie to Make Your Nights at Home Feel Fancier

We don’t have to resort to frumpy pajamas or loungewear when we’re spending all of our nights in! Why not spice up your evening wear at home with some sleek, lacy lingerie? Whether you’re living solo or with a significant other, putting on something a little fancier than usual at night can make you feel extra classy — not to mention more confident too!

The biggest rule of thumb here? You don’t have to throw on lingerie or slinky slips for someone else. First and foremost, you should be dressing up to please yourself! If you’re feeling inspired to pick up a little treat, check out our favorite lingerie from a slew of the most trusted retailers below. You won’t know how fabulous these pieces will make you feel until you try them on for yourself!

This Bestselling Lacy Bra

This is a customer-favorite bra according to Saks shoppers. The lace detailing isn’t scratchy, and it will give you just the right amount of comfortable lift.

Get the Wacoal Embrace Lace Underwire Bra (originally $55) on sale for prices starting at just $21, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Simple Red Slip

Is there anything better than a piece of lingerie in classic red? This slip is beyond swoon-worthy, and it’s on sale for an amazing price!

Get the Lovers + Friends Emily Slip (originally $88) now on sale for just $53, available at Revolve!

This Adorable Lilac Bodysuit

The best part about this bodysuit is that you can wear it at home — and rock it for a night out too! It’s conservative enough that you can turn it into a top with some high-waisted jeans.

Get the Cosabella x REVOLVE Deep V Bodysuit (originally $99) now on sale for just $28, available at Revolve!

This Ornate Brocade Bodysuit

If you’re looking for an elegant and captivating look, this bodysuit is definitely for you.

Get the In Bloom Silverado Burnout Teddy (originally $50) on sale for prices starting at just $38, available from Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Silky Burgundy Robe

This is another multipurpose item. You’ll feel so classy draped in this robe around the house, and you can also wear it as a light cover-up outside!

Get the eberjey Colette Mademoiselle Kimono Robe (originally $111) now on sale for just $67, available at Revolve!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



