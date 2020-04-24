Grabbing Now: Lysol Disinfectant Spray Is in Stock at Walgreens

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

One of the hardest products to find today? Disinfectant spray. And the absolute top, most trustworthy brand when it comes to disinfectant sprays? Lysol, of course. Finding a can of Lysol these days is practically like finding a buried treasure — one that everyone else wants. But is it possible?

Right now, it is! Drop everything you’re doing and act fast, because we found Lysol in stock at Walgreens and it could be gone at any second. This disinfectant spray is the best of the best, and it’s even part of a mix and match buy one, get one 50% off deal right now!

Get the Lysol Disinfectant Spray Cherry Blossom & Pomegranate for just $9 at Walgreens! Buy two items from the Mix & Max page and get one for 50% off!

What makes Lysol so great? First of all, it’s extremely easy to use. Just spray! More importantly though, it claims to kill over 100 illness-causing germs, and is a favorite for preventing colds, upper respiratory infections, flus, sore throats and stomach bugs. It may kill 99.9% of the viruses, bacteria and fungi plaguing our home — and not only on hard surfaces!

What we love about this spray is that it can be used on basically anything. It’s a must for your sink, refrigerator, bathtub, toilet seat, doorknob, stroller and more, but it can also work on soft surfaces like your couch, mattress, carpet, gym bag or even your shoes! It’s known to prevent mold, mildew and odor, and this one’s Cherry Blossom & Pomegranate scent is so perfect for springtime! A quick note, as Lysol has been in the news this week, their spokesperson has released a statement nothing that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

Get the Lysol Disinfectant Spray Cherry Blossom & Pomegranate for just $9 at Walgreens! Buy two items from the Mix & Max page and get one for 50% off!

Another thing many people are using Lysol for that they typically wouldn’t have just earlier this year is disinfecting packages they receive in the mail. You want to make sure that anything you’re bringing into your home isn’t carrying all types of germs you’ve just sprayed away. It’s pretty shocking how fast germs can spread, but this Lysol is here to stop them in their tracks!

To sanitize a surface with this spray, just spray, wait 30 seconds and allow to air dry. To disinfect, wait at least 10 minutes and allow to air dry. If you’re spot-treating fabric, make sure to spray until the fabric is wet and remains wet for at least 30 seconds. For attacking mold and mildew, do the same but make sure the fabric stays wet for at least three minutes. And to deodorize? Simply spray and walk away! There are so many good things you can do with this Lysol, but there’s no time to waste daydreaming about them. Grab a can now!

Get the Lysol Disinfectant Spray Cherry Blossom & Pomegranate for just $9 at Walgreens! Buy two items from the Mix & Max page and get one for 50% off!

Looking for more? Check out more cleaners here and shop more Mix & Match deals at Walgreens here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!