Macy’s Has Amazing Deals on Michael Kors Boots and Sneakers — Up to 52% Off

Is the start of a new season the perfect excuse to do a little shopping? It certainly is in our books! Best of all, shopping is even better when we can save money while participating in the beloved pastime.

A new pair of shoes is a fantastic place to start, and Michael Kors has plenty of fabulous fall styles that are on sale right now at Macy’s. Some of these shoes are over 50% off, so if you want to score big, pick out your favorite pair now before your size is out of stock!

These Chic Combat Boots

These combat boots utilize different types of leather to create an interesting contrast in the design of the shoe. They’re a fun departure from wearing a standard black or brown pair, but they’re equally as versatile!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Alistair Lace-Up Lug Sole Combat Booties (originally $199) on sale for $149 at Macy’s!

These Slip-On Wedge Sneakers

Steal added height in the most comfortable fashion with these sneakers! The wedge measures 2-inches high, and there’s also a half-inch platform at the front of the shoe so you can walk in them all day long with ease.

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Felix Signature Logo Bubble Trainer Sneakers (originally $165) on sale for $80 at Macy’s!

These Tall Riding Boots

It’s finally cool enough outside to rock classic riding boots like these again! They look amazing with everything from dresses, to jeans and leggings — not to mention they’re incredibly comfy for all-day wear.

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Bromley Flat Riding Boots (originally $275) on sale for $199 at Macy’s!

These Sporty Leather Sneakers

These sporty sneakers are made from luxe leather to give this pair a stylish flair! They may not be ideal for workouts, but everyday errands or casual outings will instantly be elevated with these in your arsenal.

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Allie Wrap Trainer Logo Sneakers (originally $125) on sale for $60 at Macy’s!

These Heeled Ankle Boots

How sleek are these amazing booties? They’re the definition of elegance and a staple shoe that belongs in everyone’s fall wardrobe — plus, they’re available in three gorgeous colors!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Jilly Dress Booties (originally $195) on sale for $149 at Macy’s!

These Logo-Embossed Sneakers

Rather than a print logo, these sneakers have the iconic “MK” embossed on the shoe for a more demure look. You can scoop them up in hot pink or pale baby blue — both of which will add a fun pop of color to any ensemble you pair them with!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Emmett Lace-Up Logo Sneakers (originally $165) on sale for $80 at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Check out more styles from Michael Kors and shop all of the deals currently happening at Macy’s here!

