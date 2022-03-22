Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Madewell Insiders Event is back! It only happens twice a year. Insiders get 20% off everything – plus free expedited shipping. Not an Insider? No problem. It’s free and easy to sign up. No catch! Being a Madewell Insider is such an easy choice when you can shop sales like this — and get perks like rewards points and birthday gifts!

This sale ends today, March 22, so you’ll need to be quick to nab your faves, starting with two Meghan Markle-approved picks. Shop below!

This Jean Jacket

This denim jacket has been a staple in Markle’s wardrobe. It’s timeless and made with high-quality, 100% cotton. A “great classic,” as reviewers call it, that you’ll wear forever!

Get The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash (originally $118) for just $94 at Madewell for a limited time! Insiders only!

This Wear-Everywhere Tote

Markle actually wore this bag in green along with her Madewell jean jacket on a royal tour in South Africa in 2019. This sturdy canvas tote and is bound to become a go-to for you too!

Get The Canvas Medium Transport Tote (originally $98) for just $78 at Madewell for a limited time! Insiders only!

This Midi Dress

Spring calls for new flowy, tiered, ruffly midi dresses, and Madewell has one ready for you! It even adds in smocking at the neckline and a cute little daisy print!

Get the Ruffle-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Daisy Stitch (originally $138) for just $110 at Madewell for a limited time!

This Gauzey Skirt

This floaty skirt is “the perfect length” according to reviewers — not too long, not too short. We absolutely adore the Antique Gold color too!

Get the Double-Gauze Smocked Mini Skirt (originally $70) for just $44 at Madewell for a limited time!



This Ribbed Cardigan

We want to wear this soft cardigan all year round. Dress it up, dress it down — grab it in all three colors!

Get the Birchmoor Cardigan Sweater (originally $98) for just $28 at Madewell for a limited time!



Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Insiders Event here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!