Hey — you know those items and brands you’ve had on your wish list forever? The ones you want so badly but always felt like you couldn’t justify buying? It’s finally time to cross a few out. Not because you’re giving up, but because you found them on sale and finally bought some!

Saks Fifth Avenue has super popular, typically pricier brands on sale right now, including Barefoot Dreams, The North Face and more. Check out our faves below and shop fast — they might sell out quickly!

This 3-Piece Spa Set

Your self-care night at home just got a whole lot cozier. This set comes with a luxurious, lightweight, short robe perfect for spring, plus matching memory foam slippers and a sleep mask. The mask has satin on one side and CozyChic Ultra Lite fabric on the other!

Get the Barefoot Dreams Ccul 3-Piece Luxury Spa Set (originally $188) for just $113 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Faux-Shearling Pullover

This pullover isn’t only a great pick because of its heavenly-soft sherpa. It’s also stylish! It’s cropped with dropped shoulders and balloon sleeves. Yes, it’s a great lazy day pick, but it’s easily fashionable enough to wear out with friends too!

Get The North Face Cropped Faux Shearling Sweater (originally $149) for just $89 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Maxi Top

We all know maxi dresses, but this maxi top is more unique and will earn you so many compliments. It has puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a lightweight flowy fit with a high slit, making it easy to layer over jeans or leggings. The back is just adorable too!

Get the Free People Luna Maxi Top (originally $168) for just $101 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Frayed-Seam Jeans

These edgy, eye-catching jeans from Khloe Kardashian‘s successful fashion brand are on sale! The frayed seams are so cool and coordinate perfectly with the distressed hem. These 100% cotton jeans are ’90s-inspired and absolute must-haves in 2022!

Get the Good American Good ’90s High-Rise Frayed Seam Straight Leg Jeans (originally $175) for just $123 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Ribbed Cardigan

This shawl-collar cardigan will be your go-to layering piece from here on out. The ribbed fabric is soft like a cloud and the drapey fit is just lovely. We want to wrap ourselves up in this cardigan and never come out!

Get the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Chevron Ribbed Cardigan (originally $188) for just $113 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Tiered Dress

We can definitely see ourselves wearing this dress for a romantic, waterfront dinner on a warm summer night. The ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline and the tiered skirt will have you looking and feeling beautiful. We kind of want one of each color!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Tiered Off-The-Shoulder Midi-Dress (originally $165) for just $124 at Saks Fifth Avenue!



This Ruffle Top

A ditsy floral print, sheer sleeves and ruffles? Plus a flattering surplice neckline and peplum hem? We’re obviously all in on this Wayf top! Such a pretty piece you can dress up or down and wear over multiple seasons!

Get the Wayf Misti Surplice Top (originally $89) for just $28 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Looking for more? Shop all sale items at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

