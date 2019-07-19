This Leather Madewell Bag Is a Tote, a Crossbody and a Total Dream





Everyone needs a high-quality tote bag. The difference it will make in everyday life is astounding, and only once we find the perfect one will we truly understand what we were missing out on beforehand. Still looking for that perfect match? We bet we just found the one for you!

It’s hard, or maybe even impossible, to go wrong with the Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote. The rich leather and suede materials are supple and upscale, the clean lines are sophisticated and modern and even the shape is just perfect to the very last inch. We seriously can’t lose . . . unless we lose out on our chance to grab one when it sells out!

See it: Get the Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote for just $168 at Nordstrom!

This bag has a structured look with a flat base to keep it upright and standing tall so everyone can witness and marvel at its beauty. It has two top handles for carrying either in our hand or on the crook of our arm, as well as a crossbody strap, which is adjustable so we can have the bag hit at just the right spot on our body when wearing it over our shoulder. This crossbody strap is removable, too, in case we want to leave it at home for another day. The size of this bag hits right at that sweet spot where it works equally well either way we choose to wear it!

The inside of this bag is wonderfully spacious without being bulky, and has inner pockets for extra organization and storage possibilities. Smaller pockets are an essential feature for an everyday bag like this one, especially if we’re using it as our commuter bag. We like to keep a universally-flattering lipstick in one — a nude that will match and enhance every outfit and accompanying eyeshadow or eyeliner colors! They’re also great for storing our keys so we can grab them easily without digging around for what seems like an eternity, or for keeping a travel-sized face mist or compact!

This tote may be classified as small, but it’s still more than large enough to fit belongings that we’d never fit into regular crossbodies. Long train or bus ride on the way to work? Pack a book or a tablet. We can even fit a pair of flexible flats inside to change into when we’re feeling foot fatigue from heels! This is on top of our necessities like our wallet, phone, charger and even a water bottle, of course!

This tote is currently available in three colors: Asparagus, a deep army green shade, Dark Midnight, a chic navy, and Maple Syrup, a scrumptious, burnt reddish-brown. Regardless of what color we get, this tote has this magical quality to it where it manages to go with anything! That’s for work, or for play. Or for shopping trips, of course!

This Madewell bag is going to be a mainstay in our life for years to come, and for as long as it is, the compliments will just keep on coming!

