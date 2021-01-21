No Salon, No Problem: Find Your Perfect Hair Dye Match at Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to dye your hair at home? Whether you’re putting off going to the salon for health reasons, financial reasons or simply out of laziness (been there!), you might be considering going DIY. At the same time, you might feel hesitant. There’s a reason we usually leave it to the professionals, after all — and when it comes to choosing a brand and color, where do you even begin?

We’re here to answer that question. Begin at Madison Reed. Madison Reed is a hair care company that recognizes the importance of being able to do your ‘do at home. That’s why the company makes the process easy as pie — maybe even easier. For ammonia-free, cruelty-free hair dye with power ingredients like keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract, you’ve come to the right place. Get ready to see professional results, even if you’re an amateur!

To find the very best color that’s going to suit your wants and needs, start off by taking Madison Reed’s short quiz. It should only take about a minute! You’ll specify whether you’re looking for full color, highlights or a root touchup, and then you’ll get into your hair texture and hair type. There are helpful tips along the way to help you figure out your texture, for example, such as rolling a strand of hair between your fingers. Once that’s sorted out, you’ll move on to other hair goals, such as adding shine or volume, preventing breakage, defining curls or smoothing everything out.

The quiz then asks if you’re a beginner or more advanced, adding a reminder that you can totally book a free video consultation with an expert colorist so you can learn from the best. This is on top of each dye having its own detailed instructions! Then, not one to leave any detail out, Madison Reed will ask you skin tone and eye color so your dye can look as natural as possible.

For the final few questions, you’ll answer if your hair is already dyed and how often you color it. You can then choose the closest shades that match your natural color, as well as note if and where you have grey hair. The last step is to note if you want your natural color or something lighter or darker. Then it’s time to get matched with a product! I took the quiz and was matched with Granara Blonde, a dark and smoky shade that wonderfully matches my hair.

If you’re not totally satisfied with your results, that’s no problem. Simply click the “more colors” button to see other options that might work for you. Once you’re set with that, you can explore everything else the site has to offer to keep your color looking fab, from reviving gloss, to shampoos and conditioners, to quick root fixes. Happy coloring!

