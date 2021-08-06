Shop the Winning Looks From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2, Episode 7

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can you believe it’s already over? The finale of season two of Making the Cut is now up on Prime Video, and just like that, we have no more new episodes to watch. We’re not left with nothing though. Each week, the winning designs go up on Amazon so you can purchase them for yourself, and the finale pieces are no exception!

While we hope to see Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn back on our screens soon with a season three, we can rock these ultra-fashionable, unique designs in the meantime. Shop the winning looks from episode seven below!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals the winning pieces from episode seven of Making the Cut season two!

Andrea’s Black Jacket

Your old moto jackets have nothing on this beauty! The military-inspired, decorative buttons are so cool with their varying designs, and the added buttons at the cuffs seriously take the look to the next level. The mix of edgy, vintage, tough and elevated aesthetics is simply everything!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 7 Winning Look Andrea’s Black Jacket starting at just $93 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Andrea’s Sequin Skirt

You’ll need a skirt to go with that moto jacket right? It needs to be just as fabulous though — which is why you need the skirt Andrea Salazar designed to go along with it. This slip-on skirt is serving modern Great Gatsby vibes with its glitz and glam!

Get the Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 7 Winning Look Andrea’s Sequin Skirt starting at just $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

