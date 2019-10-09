



Sure, the summer might be over but when it comes to fashion, things are still heating up. One of our favorite things to do? Look to leading ladies for inspiration. Case in point: Margot Robbie — she’s on fire. From her performance as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to the Bombshell trailer release (that generated even more buzz for the A-lister), there’s no stopping her. We can’t get over the fact that she’s recently enlisted the help of a classic summer trend to help her cool down — the shirtdress.

Yes, you read that right. Just take a peek at Margot stepping out in seriously high-style, as seen on her stylist, Kate Young’s, Instagram account. This autumn underdog is about to be on top and fashion critics everywhere are falling for this look. And how couldn’t they? A dress like this is light and breezy — and for lack of a better word, easy. Now, if you’re anything like Us you’re desperate to recreate this ‘70s-inspired look as soon as possible. And in that case? We’ve found a piece that serves the same vibe as the garment she’s recently been snapped in.

See it: Grab the Topshop Satin Pleated Shirtdress for $75 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The Topshop Satin Pleated Shirtdress is a great option for anyone who’s looking to snag Robbie’s style in seconds. Similar to her ensemble, this dress is flowy and flattering. It features pleats on the bottom and is paired expertly with stem-showing side slits. Together, the two work as a ventilation system on those unseasonably warm days (or when the heat is cranking at full blast). Just think of it as a personal fan that’s attached at all times. This feature guarantees that once next June rolls around, this will still have a place at the top of your wardrobe roster.

Have we mentioned the colors? Each and every single one of them is divine. There is black, rose and our personal favorite: the tan. It’s the quintessential fall shade that’s warm and toasty, and we are already dreaming of how many different ways we can style it — which will be so unbelievably easy to do, thanks to the highly wearable material. This shirtdress is crafted from 100% polyester and the overall vibe is so luxurious. It’s satin-like, silky and even more smooth. We can wear it alone with flats and a denim jacket when we’re in a rush — or pair it with thigh-high boots, much like Robbie’s look. Add a cold-weather coat and transition it from this season to the next — and why wouldn’t we?

The most understated detailing is the button-up front closure. We can easily layer on a turtleneck or crewneck T-shirt underneath, and we can do so without any fear of creating excess bulkiness to our overall look. How are we so sure? The adjustable tie is waist-defining and will keep things sleek and slim as ever. So what’s the final verdict? If you’re asking Us — or the countless reviewers — it’s absolutely amazing.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how chic the overall silhouette was. She says that she loved how “expensive the dress” looked and felt and appreciated how the “draped material” flattered her frame. Right there with you, sister! In addition to this, she also loved how the “material didn’t wrinkle,” and we hadn’t even thought of that. It makes this dress extra special, and clearly the perfect piece to pack for anyone who’s on-the-go. Talk about a time-saver!

A handful of reviewers were also smitten with this shirtdress. So many of them couldn’t get over “how beautiful the shades were” and with fall in full swing, we couldn’t agree more. It’ll embrace the colors of the seasons beautifully, without being too risky or daring. It’s an incredible opportunity for anyone who’s looking to add a little color into their wardrobes — but without feeling any discomfort of sorts while doing so. In fact, this shirtdress that channels Margot Robbie’s look will “exceed every expectation,” as it did already for so many.

