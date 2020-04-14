Get Rid of Zits Overnight With This Cult-Favorite Drying Lotion

These days, we’re far less stressed out when an unannounced zit makes an appearance. It’s not like we have any major social plans on the horizon! Otherwise, we’d spend hours agonizing in the mirror — trying to figure out how to best conceal the spot or get rid of it ASAP.

Sure, when a pimple pops up in the midst of social distancing, there’s less of a race to the clear skin finish line than usual. That being said, it’s still seriously annoying to see every morning when we wake up! We’re not even exposing ourselves to air pollution right now — how is this still happening?! Luckily, this bestselling lotion from Mario Badescu can help you banish any blemish in as little as 24 hours. It can surely come in handy now, and will be even more of an asset down the line — especially once your calendar starts filling up again!

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl Oz with free shipping for just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This drying lotion is a serious miracle worker. It’s no surprise that thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers have picked it up and swear it’s their ultimate savior when a pesky pimple shows up and time is of the essence. It’s earned countless five-star reviews, and is a favorite skincare product among customers and beauty experts alike.

This spot treatment is meant to target blemishes directly, utilizing a formula that includes salicylic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide. This powerful blend of ingredients is designed to draw out the impurities and dirt that cause the pimple, bring them to the surface and dry them up in a flash.

All you have to do is take a cotton swab and dip it in the pink mixture that’s at the bottom of the bottle, and apply that directly onto the blemish. Oh, and pro-tip: You may be tempted, but don’t shake it up! It’s best if you do this at night after cleansing and toning the face. You can still moisturize before bed — just try to avoid the area where the treatment is already working wonders. Trust Us — the results will blow your mind!

