



Skincare is incredibly personal. Chances are, how we deal with our acne is completely different from how you treat yours — or how your best friend, mom or sister does. When it comes to those pesky outbreaks there are a slew of sworn-by solutions to turn to. All of these, of course, have different outcomes. Now, we’re not saying one solution is better than the others; we’re actually saying the complete opposite. Every single scenario needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

But what if we didn’t have a solution — or worse, what if we couldn’t even pinpoint the problem, let alone go about treating it? As unfortunate as that circumstance may be, it happens far too often. What only makes matters worse is our skin itself. It’s unpredictable and flips like a switch. The problem we were trying to deal with yesterday could completely change by morning, bringing all new issues to the surface. So, when that happens, turn to this three-step solution so many positively rave about.

See it: Grab the Mario Badescu Acne Repair Kit for $46 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Mario Badescu Acne Repair Kit is the holy grail of skincare according to so many reviewers. One shopper couldn’t get over how “well the products worked” and another said each product “worked like a charm.” So what exactly is the secret to this skincare set’s success? Simple. It understands that no two problems are the same, and when dealing with them, the solution is not a one-size-fits-all situation. It turns to a trio of products to get the job done.

First, it turns to the brand’s famous drying lotion. Now, this isn’t a normal drying lotion, it’s actually an award-winning one. This product will do things like dry whiteheads and pimples up all while we comfortably sleep. Next, there’s the buffering lotion. This fast-absorbing, quick-drying formula is a miracle worker. It’s designed to shrink all of those tiny, microscopic, under-the-surface bumps that we can’t see but can most definitely feel. And lastly, there’s a drying cream. While the other two products feature more of a liquid base, this heavier cream will really seal the deal.

This final step pulls the entire process together. Maybe there are some pesky spots still lurking around and you need something a bit stronger to really complete the treatment. Apply a dime-size amount of this product to this irritated sections and watch the process work wonders. Come morning, it claims to eliminate any pimple or outbreak — which is pretty much the ultimate goal.

The verdict here? Perfection, according to reviewers — so many of them couldn’t wrap their heads around how a “little went a long way,” and how their outbreaks were “diminished in less than two days!” Many others noted their fondness for the consistency within the formulas. While the drying lotion is meant to be “dry,” it didn’t leave that uncomfortable, brittle feeling that we all hate. Here, it was bearable and well-received, and one reviewer even called the alcohol-based formula their “secret weapon” — making this three-step system everyone’s new go-to!

