Prepare for Halloween With Matching Pajamas for the Whole Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a themed pajama set for the holidays? They’re incredibly popular around Christmastime — but why not get some jammies for Halloween too?

We found some adorable sets that you can dress the entire family up in, and they’re all surprisingly affordable to boot! You can create a bundle to fit your needs whether you’re shopping for kids, a couple or if you just want to snag a set for yourself. Check them all out below!

These Jack-o’-Lantern PJs

Nothing says Halloween like a Jack-o’-Lantern. You can spend the night pumpkin carving while rocking these jammies and snap an adorable pic for the ‘gram!

Get the Onancehim Family Halloween Pajamas for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Skeleton PJs

For a spookier vibe, these skeleton PJs are awesome! We also love the slim fit of the bottoms, which is one of our favorite comfy styles.

Get the Herimmy Family Pajamas for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Glow-in-the-Dark Pajamas

The glow-in-the-dark element of these onesie pajamas makes them so much fun to wear!

Get the #followme Glow in The Dark Skeleton Jumpsuit for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Couple Pajamas

If you’re shopping for yourself and your partner, these pajamas are epic — and could be a surprise gift!

Get the Prestigez Halloween Matching Couples Costume Pajama Onesie for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Pumpkin Pajamas

The pumpkin print on these pajamas is more understated, so if you’re not a fan of the louder options, they are a great choice.

Get the Eoailr Matching Halloween Pajamas for prices starting at $4, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Slim-Fit Jammies

We love the elaborate graphics on these pajamas! After a long day of Halloween festivities, you can stay in the spirit by chilling in this set.

Get the Kishawna Matching Family Pajamas Sets for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Peanuts Themed PJs

We would totally wear these pajamas for a Halloween movie night — they’re perfectly on brand!

Get the Onancehim Family Halloween Pajamas for prices starting at $15, available at Macy’s!

