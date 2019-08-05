The Maxidress You’ll Wear on Repeat for the Rest of Summer Is on Sale





We love maxidresses! The floor-length dress is perfect when looking for versatility. It can easily be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice and keep things light and breezy. It’s the ultimate piece we can wear to a dressed-up event like a wedding all the way down to a casual outing with friends.

Everyone loves a good maxi, but not all of Us have the ideal one. So, what makes that special dress “the one” exactly? It’s the one we couldn’t imagine our lives without. It’s fitted yet flattering, fun yet functional and above all, oh-so-fashionable. As we said, it’s nothing short of “the one” and we found all of that right here with this dreamy dress.

See it: Grab the Eliza J Front Knot Jersey Maxi Dress (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

The Eliza J Front Knot Jersey Maxi Dress is the easy-to-wear piece that will make our summer wardrobes complete. It’s impossible not to be dreaming of wearing this dress everywhere and with good reason.

We cannot get over how eye-catching and captivating the navy and ivory shades are when blended together. It’s not only beautiful but a terrific alternative for anyone who’s looking to step outside their comfort zones in a comfortable way. The navy base is dark enough to remind us of our beloved black dresses, yet refreshingly different. Factor in the broad-brushed white strokes throughout and we’re sold.

The most important factor with dresses? The fabric. It’s always the make-it-or-break-it moment. Find a fabric that’s too form-fitting and it’s clingy unflattering. If it’s too flowy, it ends up looking baggy. That’s why we’re such major fans of this jersey knit material. The material is stretchy without being too tight or loose, so it will fit like a glove.

This maxidress is so effortless and elegant all wrapped up in one, making it impossible to look away. With such a simple-yet-striking silhouette, it’s easier than ever to work this perfect piece into our summer rotation and wear it on repeat.

See it: Grab the Eliza J Front Knot Jersey Maxi Dress (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

This V-neck dress is anchored by a knotted twist, a delicate detail that adds a little skin without showing too much, in the front. Paired with an empire waistline, it also adds a bit of definition and shape for a flattering fit.

We love how transitional this dress can be when done right. We can wear it dozens of different ways and it will look brand new every time. In the morning, add a blazer and low mule when heading off to work. Pair with a nude tote and some dainty jewelry to finish it off. Transition it into the nighttime by removing that blazer and adding a moto jacket or denim one. Step out of the mules and into a blocked heel or strappy stiletto sandal. Stash all of those substitutions back into your tote, and you’re ready to go out with friends in seconds.

It’s understandable why so many reviewers can’t get over how flattering this maxidress is. One reviewer said the fit was incredible while another reviewer said they loved how transitional it was! Our favorite reviewer summed it up perfectly, calling this their go-to dress all summer long.

See it: Grab the Eliza J Front Knot Jersey Maxi Dress (originally $88) now with prices starting at just $53, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Eliza J pieces, more dresses and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!