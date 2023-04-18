Grab Meghan Markle’s Sneaker Pick for Up to 50% Off on Amazon Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you due for a white sneaker refresh? It’s that time of year! White sneakers go with any and every spring and summer outfit, from denim shorts and a tank to a a floral, flowy mini dress. They look good on anyone and everyone — and that specifically includes a certain Duchess of Sussex.

Just because a pair of sneakers is worn by one of the world’s most famous people, however, doesn’t mean you can’t get the same style from the same exact brand! In fact, right now, the sneaker style Meghan Markle has worn again and again is up to 50% off on Amazon. Seriously!

Markle is a big fan of Adidas’ Stan Smith sneakers. She has been spotted wearing multiple pairs over the years, from the classic white with green detailing to a pair from a Stella McCartney collaboration. Amazon has many different versions of the sneaker, many of which are on sale in different sizes. The white version with the metallic gold detailing starts at a full $50 off — that’s half the original price!

This celebrity-favorite style has existed for over four decades, and it continues to be a must-buy sneaker today thanks to its blend of modern minimalism and retro nostalgia. It’s incredibly comfortable too, even right out of the box. That’s not only a plus for Us, but a priority!

These sneakers are low-top, lace-up style with a rubber outsole. They also have a synthetic upper now made with a series of high-performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper is recycled content! Adidas is on a mission to end plastic waste, with a goal to replace all virgin polyester with recycled polyester wherever possible by 2024!

One visual detail that makes this sneaker stand out is the three-stripe motif. It’s a more subtle version that comes in the form of minimal perforations. You’ll also notice a Stan Smith-specific logos on the tongue and heel tab.

Ready to add a pair of Stan Smiths to your cart and match up with Markle (and so many other celebrities)? One last thing to note — these sneakers run large, so remember to go down half a size for your best chance at the perfect fit on your first try-on. We want the experience to be pure magic!

