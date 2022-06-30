Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle just keeps on giving. She’s entertained us as an actress, stunned us time and time again in fancy royal attire, impressed us with her poise and intelligence and wowed us with her bravery. Of course, her beauty is ethereal — and even her more casual fashion is ever-inspiring!

We treasure even the slightest glimpse we can get at any piece worn by the philanthropist. We basically build our wish lists and shopping carts around her wardrobe. We can’t always nab the exact same items, but it’s the end result that truly counts!

Get the ECOWISH Halter Neck Boho Sleeveless Maxi Dress (originally $46) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This time, we’re concentrating on a dress Markle wore in May. It was the Emilia Wickstead Sheila dress in a printed light blue. The price? $1,085. Ouch! Even if it were in budget, it seems to be sold out everywhere we look. But again, it’s not necessarily about the actual piece. It’s more about getting the look!

So, the goal is a high-neck, flowy dress with a fun print with a similar look to Markle’s with a much lower price. And just like that, we’ve found it. This ECOWISH dress from Amazon is even on sale right now, so while it was already a bargain compared to Markle’s, it’s now under $40 and on Prime!

Like Markle’s, this dress has that elevated mock-neck look, as well as a cinched waist. This one has a tie at the waist too for a customizable fit. It also has a longer silhouette, making it a maxi dress, and a narrow keyhole in back to add to its already bursting charm!

This dress actually comes in over 40 options if you’re looking for different colors, patterns and slight variations in design. The blue and white one just reminded Us more of Markle’s. It’s also obviously beautiful and has Grecian vibes! Wear it with heels and an up-do to dress it up, or try it with sandals and a sun hat for a chic summer day!

