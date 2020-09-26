We May Have Found Our Go-To Crewneck Sweater for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall may have just kicked off this week, but we’re already completely invested in the spirit of the season! It’s time to pull our favorite sweaters out of storage and back into our closets. We still have a few weeks of relative warmth left, so the heavy-duty knits can remain tucked away for the moment.

Right now, it’s all about the lightweight sweaters. You can wear them by themselves during the day, and layer up with a jacket and scarf once it gets chillier. That’s why we’re adding more sweaters like these to our current collection, and this one from MEROKEETY is definitely at the top of the list. Many shoppers appear to be thrilled with their purchase, and fell for it the second it arrived at their doors!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



There are many reasons why proud owners are calling this sweater a “great basic” and a perfect “multipurpose” piece. A light knit like this is practically demanding to be worn in the early days of October! The sleeves are extra long and cozy, and the overall fit can be described as comfortably loose. We’re also admiring the curved hem of this sweater, and appreciate that the back is slightly longer than the front.

If you’re worried about this sweater not fitting your needs, fear not. As it’s currently available at such an affordable price, its quality is bound to pleasantly surprise you. Plus, there are free returns offered for some sizes and colors — so be sure to look into this before you finalize your shopping cart!

At the moment, you can score this sweater in eight solid shades, including olive green, cream, black, light grey, khaki and burgundy. This may be one of those sweaters you want in multiple colors because it’s such an everyday essential. We didn’t come up with that on our own — plenty of shoppers admit that they’re heading back to buy more while it’s still in stock. That’s when you know you’ve picked a winner!

