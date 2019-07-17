



Clear bags are the ultimate accessory for 2019, especially during the summer months. Transparency is a top trend right now, fitting right into the very modern aesthetic of clean, open concepts and fashion. It allows us to be transparent about ourselves, too, showing that we have nothing to hide, but maybe a few things we’d like to show off!

The MICHAEL Michael Kors Clear Camera Medium Bag is easily the best choice we can think of if we’re looking to slay the clear crossbody game at first attempt. First off, it’s Michael Kors. That’s an automatic win worth endless style points. Secondly, this bag is 40% off right now, bringing it down to under $100!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Clear Camera Medium Bag (originally $158) for just $95 at Macy’s!

Shoppers say this bag is “different from anything else” they have ever seen, and are “so glad” to have stumbled upon it. They receive “so many compliments” on it wherever they go, whether it’s to the mall or on a “European vacation!” Now that’s an aesthetic. One even mentioned how it’s the perfect fashionable go-to for stadium events where only transparent bags are allowed. Others commented on loving how they can show off designer items like a change purse or expensive makeup without even taking them out of their bag. And the best part? Because this bag is clear, it “goes with everything!”

This MK crossbody has a transparent exterior with an embossed leather trim to give it an upscale look and feel. On the top-center section of this leather trim is a golden hardware logo that matches the rest of the hardware on the bag. We’ll find more of this luxe gold at the side on the attached keychain! A fun tassel hangs off this keychain, matching the leather trim and adding an elegantly playful accent to the bag.

There’s also more metallic hardware on the crossbody strap of this bag. The lower third is a chain, switching back to leather for the part that rests against our body and on our shoulder for comfort’s sake. The contrast is totally stylish, too! This strap is detachable, so if we want to take this bag to a fancier occasion and use it as a clutch, we can do so with ease!

This crossbody has a zip closure, and we may not notice them at first, but it also has a back zip pocket and front slip pocket in the interior! If our bag is going to be clear, we’ll need it well-organized, so these are fabulous details! We should be able to fit all of our essentials into this medium-sized, rectangular bag, including our phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, charger and makeup for midday touchups!

The trim and tassel of this bag are currently available in three colors: Optic White, Chestnut and Olive. All three are excellent everyday colors, able to match with any other color we throw at them in the form of a dress, shirt, bottoms or shoes!

Here’s a secret: We can see the future, and it’s clear that the future is clear, so let’s take advantage of this amazing 40% off deal while we can!

