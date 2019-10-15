This 60%-Off Michael Kors Tote Is a Commuter’s Best Friend





Back in our school days, we carried around our books in a backpack because it was the easiest and most comfortable option. Everyone had one and no one blinked an eye at the sea of them swarming the hallways between bells. Then we graduated and moved on to “the real world.”

We heard this real world could be hard, but no one told us about the heavy burden we’d have to carry — literally. Suddenly backpacks were seen as juvenile and unfashionable, and we were stuck stuffing all of our work essentials into a tiny purse. No more! We’re not going to sacrifice our style and pull out our old schoolbag from our parents’ basement though. We’re going to opt for a more stylish option instead — one that’s just as convenient!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote in black (originally $228) for just $90 at Macy’s! Also available in neon pink and yellow!

This Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote is 60% off right now, meaning we’re saving nearly $140 on it! That’s huge — just like this tote’s interior. This bag has a 15-inch width and a 14-inch height, so it can easily fit our laptop, a pair of flats, a water bottle, a makeup bag, an umbrella, our wallet, keys, phone and more … maybe even all at once. Now you can see why reviewers are calling this an “excellent commuter bag.”

This bag has a clean-lined, streamlined look and is made with a lightweight, durable nylon material that claims to survive “any day, any weather,” including rain. It has sleek leather accents as well, which can be seen on the trim and the straps. The shoulder straps are adjustable and also feature stud details to add an edgy element. When this edge is combined with the trendy practicality of the utility trend and the elegance of Michael Kors’ embodiment of “jet set luxury,” we have a tote we’re going to love for a long, long time.

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote in black (originally $228) for just $90 at Macy’s! Also available in neon pink and yellow!

Also on the outside of this bag, we’ll find an exterior slip pocket underneath the hardware logo accent, as well as tiny feet to protect the bottom and allow it to stand. On the inside, we’ll find a silky lining and another zip pocket, as well as not one or two, but seven (!) slip pockets. There’s a space for everything, and that space makes this bag out of this world!

Now that this Leila tote is under $100, we expect it won’t stick around for much longer, so grab one now and take your commute to the next level!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote in black (originally $228) for just $90 at Macy’s! Also available in neon pink and yellow!

Not your style? Check out more from Michael Kors here and other bags on sale at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!