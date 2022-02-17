The Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale Starts Now — Save Up to 78%

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How about a little more designer greatness in your life? Let’s do it! The Michael Kors Presidents’ Day Sale is here, and that means taking an extra 20% off markdowns with code PRES20. Looking for a new bag? A sleek pair of shoes? Some statement-making clothing? This is the time!

We’ve picked out five pieces to get you started, so scroll down to start filling up that bag and saving big. This sale only lasts a few days, from February 17-22, so don’t wait too long to grab your faves!

Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Satchel

We knew the sale prices were going to be good, but saving nearly $425? On such a chic satchel? That’s wild! This belted bag is the perfect everyday pick, and shoppers say they “strongly recommend” buying it!

Get the Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Satchel (originally $558) for just $134 with code PRES20 at Michael Kors for a limited time!

Noa Embellished Faux Shearling Slide

Pure luxury! These soft, faux-shearling slides are lovely home slippers you can also wear out of the house for a cozy-glam vibe. The chain-link hardware is the perfect touch, and we love the loafer-inspired silhouette!

Get the Noa Embellished Faux Shearling Slide (originally $89) for just $53 with code PRES20 at Michael Kors for a limited time!

Asymmetrical Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket

The second we saw this coat, we knew we needed it. The flattering belt, the stylish asymmetry, the oversized collar, that stunning Dark Ruby color — and it comes in black too? It’s even packable for easy traveling!

Get the Asymmetrical Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket (originally $275) for just $95 with code PRES20 at Michael Kors for a limited time!

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Seriously? This bag is under $100 with the discount code? Don’t skip over this one! It’s a great crossbody that can fit in with just about anyone’s personal style. The chain-link zipper pull is just so cool — and you can even remove it along with the crossbody strap for a more subtle clutch look!

Get the Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $398) for just $87 with code PRES20 at Michael Kors for a limited time!

Lexi Canvas and Glitter Chain Mesh Sneaker

Of course we love wearing designer pieces when we’re dressing up, but designer picks can majorly up our casual street style too. These MK sneakers are an immediate standout thanks to details like the glitter chain-mesh and platform sole!

Get the Lexi Canvas and Glitter Chain Mesh Sneaker (originally $135) for just $81 with code PRES20 at Michael Kors for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Presidents’ Day Sale at Michael Kors here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!