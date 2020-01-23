Is your everyday work tote getting worn out — or are you just looking to freshen up your office look? Whatever the reason may be, the point is that you need a new purse in your life. We can always think of a good excuse to pick up a new bag, but the problem is that our budgets don’t always agree with our decision-making process.

The sale section is our absolute best friend in times like these. We love when we can score big on amazing pieces — like this Michael Kors leather tote that we literally can’t stop thinking about. You can pick it up right now for a seriously low price, and we can tell that it’s going to become our new favorite work essential!

Get the Michael Kors Voyager East West Crossgrain Leather Tote (originally $228) on sale for just $114 at Macy’s!

We couldn’t dream of an accessory that’s better suited for the daily grind than this Michael Kors stunner. It carries a casual elegance that we love, which is totally appropriate for even the fanciest office. The silhouette is a truly classic structured square shape that never goes out of style. Let’s be real: You can never go wrong with a bag like this one!

The functionality of this bag is truly unparalleled. There are more pockets and compartments on this than one could ever possibly need, but we’re not complaining about it. Inside, there is a zipper compartment in the center, which divides the purse into two larger parts. On one side you have two smaller slip pockets, and on the other side you have a zipper pocket as well as a long hook that you can attach a set of keys to. Oh, and we should probably mention the two larger pockets that you will see on either side of the bag. If you’re obsessed with staying organized in 2020, then this is the bag for you!

Macy’s shoppers are saying that this bag is “the perfect size with just the right amount of slots and pockets” and that it “was not a disappointment.” One reviewer notes that that this purse “fits [their] laptop perfectly” and that they will start to “use it daily.”

Another satisfied customer notes that “the middle zippered pouch is cushioned,” which is an amazing detail. The protection makes this section perfect for carrying an iPad or any other electronic that can break easily. You can’t go wrong with this purse by the looks of these glowing reviews, so you order this Michael Kors tote bag now!

