We’re Cozying Up in This Adorable Cropped Sweater Once Temps Drop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Weather-wise, we’re stuck in some grey area right now. The fall officially started about a week ago, but on some days, it still truly feels like summertime. But when it’s a little chillier than what we’re used to, we’re not reaching for our thicker sweaters.

Of course, chunkier knits will eventually be the name of the game, so we need to prepare accordingly! Once temperatures go below 60 degrees, that’s all we’re going to be rocking. We’re shopping for sweaters with that in mind, and this cropped knit from Miessial immediately landed the top spot on our fall fashion wish list!

Get the Miessial Women’s Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

What’s not to love about this adorable sweater? We knew immediately that it would be a perfect fit for our cozy fall wardrobe. First of all, it’s representing one of our favorite trends — lantern sleeves! The shape looks so stunning, and it immediately gives this sweater an elegant edge that stands out from the pack.

Another detail we’re loving is the cropped length. It’s not a super short sweater, but it’s trim enough to look excellent with a pair of high-waisted jeans. We also think that the mixture of different knit styles gives it a more interesting aesthetic, as opposed to a singular stitching pattern. The sleeves are ribbed, while the bodice has more of a classic crochet look — needless to say, the contrast seriously works!

Get the Miessial Women’s Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers agree that the lantern sleeves make this sweater feel “so fancy and unique,” plus countless reviewers can attest to how cozy it is. They claim the material is so soft that they “don’t want to take it off,” which is incredibly intriguing. We would be silly to not order this sweater now. After all, we want it ready to go once the fall weather actually kicks in!

See it: Get the Miessial Women’s Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Miessial and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!