This No. 1 Bestselling Pimple Patch May Get Rid of Zits in Just 6 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve heard it time and time again from our parents, friends and dermatologists: Popping pimples is a major no-no. Extractions should be left to the professionals, but when we see a whitehead or blackhead, we get an uncontrollable urge to promptly take care of the situation. We can’t help it — it’s too satisfying!

But here’s the thing: When you pop a pimple, you run the risk of making it worse. Scarring and infection are both serious concerns when you take matters into your own hands! There simply has to be a way to fulfill the urge to eliminate acne, and these bestselling patches might be the answer!

Get the Mighty Patch Original – Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Mighty Patch’s OG pimple patches have been around for some time now, and have a developed a major cult following in the beauty world. They’re designed to target whiteheads and extract gunk from the pimple without popping it. Each small patch is powered by hydrocolloids, which help clear the pimple so you wake up with the blemish significantly reduced or gone altogether!

All you have to do is wash your face before bed, stick the patch onto the pimple and leave it on overnight. When you wake up, just pull it off! If you’re a fan of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s infamous Instagram videos, you’ll surely be thrilled with the outcome. You can also leave it on during the day, but just make sure you do so for at least six-to-eight hours so the patch can fully work its magic.

Get the Mighty Patch Original – Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers claim that the results they see the morning after using these patches are amazing. One reviewer even pondered if there’s some type of “witchcraft” going on — that’s how stunned they were! With so many similar products on the market, it’s safe to say that the Mighty Patch is at the top of the heap!

See it: Get the Mighty Patch Original – Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Mighty Patch and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!