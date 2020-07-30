This No. 1 Bestselling T-Shirt Feels Silky Soft Against Your Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

T-shirt shopping is tough. Everyone complains about denim shopping (including Us), but T-shirts are honestly in fierce competition for the top spot. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Buying basics is more of a challenge than buying something flashy and fun.

That’s why when we stumble upon a basic tee that actually impresses, we know we need to spread the word. It needs to be comfortable, affordable, flattering and well-made, and it doesn’t hurt if there are multiple color and design options. We have all of the above and more with this tee from Amazon, so let’s get to it!

Get the MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tee is made of a super soft cotton blend that will feel silky against your skin. It’s light and breathable, but not see-through, and it fits purposely loose on the body to deliver that effortless but put-together look again and again. It’s neither clingy nor baggy — it’s just right!

This tee also has a V-neckline and short, rolled sleeves, plus a longer hem that reaches toward the bottom of the booty, making it easy to either tuck in or wear loose over leggings. The finishing touch? An adorable pocket accenting the left side of the chest!

Get the MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This number one bestselling tee has tons of reviews and nearly almost as many colors and designs (over 40!). Your options are practically endless. There are so many solid shades to choose from; you’ll find the entire rainbow and more here. Embracing the tie-dye trend? There are so many fun, colorful options for you too. Want to stock up on some patterned tops? Look no further. Whether you’re more of a camo print or leopard print lover, this tee’s got you!

Once you have a tee like this in your wardrobe, you’re never going to feel like you have absolutely nothing to wear again. It’s ready to pair with any bottoms you own — from jeans, to denim shorts, to high-waisted trousers, to satin skirts, to wide leg culottes and beyond. As for shoes, you can basically just blindly grab any pair and trust that they’ll work with this tee! Have fun with it!

Get the MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Tee starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from MIHOLL here and shop more tees here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!