Embrace Your Inner ’80s Fashionista in These Retro Winter Boots

There are almost too many different styles of winter boots to choose from these days. From the standard sheepskin pairs to the bulky ones designed for heavy-duty winter storms, you might feel stuck when choosing the right brand, look and functionality that fits your needs.

Many of the options on the market have a certain utilitarian feel, but there are some pairs that can make a bold and fun fashion statement. If you have a particular affinity for the funky and different, then you might need a pair of Moon Boots in your life. They’re so wonderfully retro, and they’re even prompting some shoppers to replace their UGG boots with them!

Get the MOON BOOT classic Moon Boots for $125, available from Zappos!

These classic Moon Boots are the epitome of ’80s winter fashion. Chances are you or your parents might have owned a pair when they were younger, and we’re here to tell you that they’re definitely back in style and completely on trend. Retro style is definitely having a moment, and what better way to embrace it than by picking up these boots for the snowy season?

One Zappos reviewer exclaimed that these Moon Boots “put UGG boots to shame,” which is definitely a bold statement. But judging by these reviews and the amazing design of them, we can totally see why they’ve taken the place of the overwhelmingly popular winter boot brand for some. These are basically like a puffer coat for your feet — and can keep you insanely warm in even the coldest of temperatures.

The nylon shell on these Moon Boots protects you from the elements, and the foam insulation keeps heat trapped. The wraparound laces guarantee that these boots fit you snugly at every angle, and we can’t get enough of the signature Moon Boots logo that’s printed around the top of the shoe. One shopper that says they “walk in below-zero weather” claims that their feet “never” get cold in these boots — even while ice fishing and snowmobiling.

There are eight different colors to choose from — from the bold and bright to the classic black and white hues. These boots are definitely comfortable enough to wear all day and can completely change how you feel while braving any type of stark winter weather. One reviewer calls these boots “the best investment for winter,” and we definitely believe them. Not only are they “very, very comfortable,” they’re honestly “just cool to look at!” If you want to stand out from the pack this season, then the best way to do that is by getting yourself a pair of these Moon Boots ASAP!

