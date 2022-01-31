Time Is Running Out! Save 20% on Half-Liter Haircare Duos From Moroccanoil

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Who’s ready to have a good hair day? Our hair may have a mind of its own, but as the best brands know, it’s always possible to set it up for success. Ready to say goodbye to damaged, dull, dry and flat locks — without having to chop them all off? It’s time to upgrade your haircare routine!

For Us, that means making sure our shower is stocked with Moroccanoil products, and now is the best time to grab them. For a limited time, you can save 20% by buying one of the brand’s specialty half-liter bundles. After that — poof — they’re totally gone for the rest of the year! There are three sets that target three different hair concerns, so let Us walk you through them below so you can grab your pick while it’s still available!

Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set

If you have dry, frizzy hair, you’ve come to the right place. Whether it’s majorly suffering from harsh winter conditions, hard water or heat damage, this gentle set may provide hair with “optimal hydration,” leaving it healthier, softer, shinier and more manageable. Reviewers say it “works immediately” and are also commenting on how they “love the smell”!

Get the Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set ($88 value) for just $70 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

Repair Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set

Starting to feel like the only solution to your damaged hair is a buzzcut? Put those clippers away! This set contains keratin proteins and fatty acids to strengthen hair — for real, this time. The conditioner may also help detangle and soften while improving hair’s elasticity. If you’ve been dealing with a damaged ‘do for a long time, you may be shocked when you realize just how healthy your hair can be with the help of this Repair set!

Get the Repair Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set ($88 value) for just $70 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

Volume Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set

Lifeless locks? Instead of spending hours with the hair dryer and curling iron only to have everything slip back into being pin-straight within an hour, target the source and grab yourself some volumizing haircare. This set contains antioxidant-rich argan oil and Linden bud extract to “plump up hair” and give it that oomph you’ve been missing. Get ready for some serious body-ody-ody!

Get the Volume Shampoo and Conditioner Half-Liter Set ($88 value) for just $70 at Moroccanoil for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop more haircare here and complete your shower routine with body products from Moroccanoil here!

