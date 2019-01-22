There’s a reason lingerie brand True&Co. is all over your Instagram feed. The lingerie brand’s line of True Body bras are being described as like wearing a second skin (or almost as good as going braless). Sound too good to be true? If the hype is to be believed, it’s not. Best of all, these bras are relatively affordable compared to some of the fanciest lingerie brands. Where do we sign up?

The True Body Collection bras are super comfy for several reasons, the most important of which is the fabric. It’s dreamily soft and clings beautifully to curves. The feather-light fabric was designed to feel like a second skin, while the lifting fabric found in other bras helps provide your girls with a little more lift and support.

These bras feature wide straps for optimum comfort and are totally wire-free. Instead of uncomfortable underwires, these bras feature a hollow “wire-free channel” which is simply more substantial stitching that basically acts as underwire.

The brand itself is the first to acknowledge that at first blush, these bras don’t necessarily look like the sexiest lingerie in the world. To us, however, there’s nothing sexier than feeling comfortable (and not having to deal with annoying straps and underwires).

The classic True Body Scoop Neck Bra retails for just $44. Lift styles, which offer more support, are $58. The brand doesn’t have traditional sizing, so you won’t find any specific cup sizes here. However, the site does have a fit guide which will help lead you to the bra size and style that best suits you.

We have to say, now that we’re wireless, we don’t know if we’ll ever go back.

Pick up a True&Co. bra today and take advantage of free shipping with code SMRSHIP!

