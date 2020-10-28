13 Gifts That Are Sure to Impress Your Mother-in-Law

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the trickiest people to shop for? Your mother-in-law. Whether you have a complicated relationship with her or don’t know her overly well (and your spouse offers no input), it can be difficult picking out a gift you’re confident in giving. Even if the two of you are super close, you want to make sure you don’t disappoint!

If you’re on the search for the perfect mother-in-law gifts but don’t even know where to start, then — surprise! — you’ve found the starting line right here, and we’re going to guide you through the race. We’ve picked out 13 great gifts, all from Amazon, that just about any mother-in-law would love. Whether she’s a fashion lover, likes a little humor, is super sentimental or is all about relaxing, we have all of the categories covered!

We know you have so much holiday shopping still to do and so many other family members and friends to cover, but when it comes to gifts for mothers-in-law, we want this to be your one-stop shop. Prepare to impress. Whether you get a “How did you know?” or a “This is so sweet,” or maybe a “Wow, how did you think of this?” we just know you’re going to get exactly the reaction you’re hoping for when it comes time to open presents! So what are you waiting for? Check out our finds below and start adding to cart!

1. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves a Little Designer

Whether your mother-in-law wears all designer everything or is more frugal — but always eyeing the latest high-fashion releases — she’ll be thrilled when she unwraps this Tory Burch wallet!

Get the Tory Burch Robinson Mini Wallet for just $128 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. For the Sentimental, Family-Oriented Mother-in-Law

Not only is this silver necklace pretty, but it has a lovely meaning. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate your entire family’s bond, especially if you live far apart!

Get the EFYTAL Sterling Silver Family Tree of Life Necklace for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves to Play Hostess

If your mother-in-law is always inviting family and friends over and keeping everyone well fed, she’ll love this gorgeous charcuterie platter set. It comes with a board, utensils, ceramic bowls, pull-out drawers, labels, a wine opener and even a separate fruit tray!

Get the Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set (originally $70) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. For the Mother-in-Law Who’s Always Cold

Whether her house always has the heat on full blast or she wears 20 layers every time you step outside, a cashmere- and wool-blend shawl like this is going to get a lot of use, especially over the winter!

Get the SAFERIN Cashmere Wrap Shawl for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves to Laugh

If your mother-in-law loves a glass of wine accompanied by a laugh, these humorous socks will be a hit. Plus, the text and graphic actually provide some grip on slippery floors!

Get the Cavertin Novelty Wine Socks With Gift Box for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. For the Always Fashionable Mother-in-Law

This drapey cashmere cardigan’s three-quarter bell sleeves and extreme versatility are definitely going to win over the heart of any fashion lover. Pure elegance!

Get the Lark & Ro Oversized Drapey Cashmere Cardigan for just $109 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. For the Mother-in-Law Who Adores Thoughtfulness

We love this gift set because the slipper socks are a can’t-fail, comfy-cozy gift, but the face mask also shows that you care about her health. Plus, two gifts is often more exciting than one!

Get the Jessica Simpson Slipper Socks With Washable Face Mask Set starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

8. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves to Work Out but Hates the Gym

We love this balance board because it allows you to multitask. You’ll be burning calories and staying fit, but you’ll be doing so while watching TV, working or talking on the phone in your own home. It’s a perfect gift for a mother-in-law who’s always looking to add a little extra fitness to her busy day!

Get the FluidStance Balance Board for just $159 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

9. For the Mother-in-Law Who’s Also a Grandmother

This pendant necklace is so special, allowing you to engrave up to four names on each charm. Perfect for the names of grandchildren (or maybe pets)!

Get the AJ’s Collection My Four Treasures Personalized Necklace for just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

10. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves Lounging in PJs

If your mother-in-law is someone who likes to take things slow, relax with a cup of tea and enjoy quiet time in style, these silky pajamas are going to be right up her alley!

Get the SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajama Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

11. For the Pet-Loving Mother-in-Law

If she’s a pup parent and proud of it (as she should be), this Dog Mom baseball cap is the perfect accessory!

Get the Waldeal Embroidered Baseball Cap (originally $16) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

12. For the Mother-in-Law Who Always Wants to Go Get Manicures

Maybe she would get a manicure every single day if she could, but for those stretches of time in between, this luxe cuticle oil will keep her nails happy!

Get the NCLA Vegan Vitamin E So Rich Cuticle Oil for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

13. For the Mother-in-Law Who Loves Her E-Books

Perhaps in the past you gifted her a Kindle, and she loves it. But if she’s experiencing eye strain or headaches from being too engrossed in a good e-book, these stylish blue light-blocking glasses will help out!

Get the TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

