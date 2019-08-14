



Fall is approaching, which means it’s time to start considering buffing up our fall wardrobe. We’re sad to see summer go, but when we start thinking about adding adorable outerwear back into our everyday ensembles, we actually start hoping it’ll end that much sooner!

That was especially the case when we spotted this unique moto jacket. Things only got better from there when we noticed the 40% off its price tag. It’s not often we can score something this sleek and stylish for under $60, but here we are, and we’re about to rock it like no other!

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Mesh Detail Crepe Jacket (originally $98) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers are “obsessed” with this BLANKNYC jacket, calling it a “showstopper” that “adds a dash of rock and roll to any outfit.” Sure, it looks cool, but is it comfortable? “Very comfortable,” according to multiple reviewers. “So flattering” and “so sleek,” too! Shoppers say it’s no doubt a “closet staple” that they “never want to take off.” It “goes with everything” too! No wonder one said they actually “would pay full price” for this piece if it weren’t on sale! Certainly doesn’t hurt that it is, though.

This minimalist moto jacket comes in a crisp, bright white shade called Windy City. It’s chic yet edgy, with the white shade adding a hint of sophistication as well. The shell is 100% cotton with a smooth leather look and is just heavy enough to keep us warm in spring or fall. Not too heavy, though! This jacket keeps things breezy with mesh insert accents at the shoulders!

This jacket has a front zip closure with an extra zipper detail to lock in the biker babe look, as well as exposed zippers at the cuffs of the long, ribbed sleeves. Another less conspicuous feature we’re loving is the side seam pockets, because, well, duh, they’re pockets!

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Mesh Detail Crepe Jacket (originally $98) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

This jacket has a straight hem in front that lightly skims the waist, made to work either with high- or low-waisted bottoms. The hem around back is actually cropped, sitting slightly higher than the front, leaving enough room to either show off our belt or the bottom of our tee! There are just so many different ways to play with our look while wearing this jacket!

BLANKNYC, which is based right in the heart of New York City in Manhattan, is famous for majorly upgraded basics like this jacket. The brand takes “luxe accents and industrial hardware,” adding a “high-fashion edge” to essentials that we can wear every day without looking so “basic”!

Styling this jacket is pretty much as easy as putting it on! The color will go with anything, and it can be dressed up or down in a snap. For a casual day, one shopper even suggested using it as part of an athleisure look, with yoga leggings, chunky sneakers, and a crop top, for example!

If we want to dress this piece up for a night out, pair it with a little black dress and just let the compliments wash over you. With a pair of bright, chunky heels on our feet and some statement jewelry sparkling away under the spotlight that will for sure be on us, we’ll feel like we just stepped straight out of a photoshoot! Now, strike a pose!

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Mesh Detail Crepe Jacket (originally $98) for just $59 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from BLANKNYC here and other coats and jackets available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!