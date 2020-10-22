Sensitive Skin? This Affordable Silk Face Mask May Be the Answer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be real for a second: Wearing a mask hasn’t been particularly easy for those of Us with sensitive or acne-prone skin. That being said, we’re committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible, so we’ve done our research to find the best of the best face coverings around. It seems there may be a simple solution to avoiding skin issues and pesky flare-ups— opting for masks made from the right high-quality fabrics!

When it comes to top-notch face masks, silk is the answer. Naturally, you may assume that silk products would be ultra-expensive, but we found a super affordable option on Amazon that shoppers say doesn’t irritate their skin!

The material that this mask is made from feels great against the face, and it doesn’t cause increased friction when you wear it. In case you’re unaware of how maskne forms, excessive friction is likely the primary cause behind uncomfortable irritation or blemishes. Don’t just take our word for it — shoppers are saying that this is the “most comfortable mask” that they’ve owned so far!

The mask comes complete with adjustable ear loops for your convenience. Not only is the silky material a healthy option to combat skin issues, it looks so much more fashionable than your average cotton mask. The mask is available in a slew of different shades that you can match with your outfits. They’re a great addition to a more formal look — just in time for the holiday season!

These masks have quickly become a bestseller at Amazon, and reviewers are beyond impressed. If you suffer from sensitive skin, there’s no reason not to check this face covering out — and the fact that it’s under $10 is just the icing on the cake!

