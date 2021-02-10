88% of Users Say Their Stressed-Out Skin Looks Relaxed With This Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some people have their skincare routines down pat and know exactly what works for them. When you finally find the perfect cocktail of products, it’s a magical moment! But let’s face it: Staying on top of your regimen is a different story.

Given the ups and downs we’ve all experienced over this past year, remaining disciplined with self-care has been tough. When you combine the inconsistency with stress, your skin’s appearance is bound to reflect that energy. When you’re stressed, your skin is stressed too — which is why this intense recovery treatment from Murad may be just what the doctor ordered!

Your skin can become irritated for a variety of reasons. Of course, issues may arise when you do too much with your beauty regimen. Even one new product that doesn’t agree with your skin type may lead to serious damage, which is why it’s always best to start slow. While it’s tempting to channel your favorite influencer and copy their medicine cabinet, it’s not always wise — not every product works the same for every person. Additionally, emotional stress and general fatigue can also present in your complexion, which is ultra-frustrating.

Some of the problems that may arise include intense dryness, redness, general irritation and even unwanted wrinkles. What the Intense Recovery Cream from Murad can do is remedy the root cause and help restore your skin to a balanced state. This is a heavy duty moisturizing treatment that’s suitable for normal, dry, combination and sensitive skin types. The formula of this moisturizer includes powerful ingredients that may help level out the impact of stress on the skin. The natural ingredients include shea butter and macadamia oil, plus tons of other plant extracts that are scientifically proven to make your skin look radiant — and even help reduce wrinkles in the process!

In clinical trials, after just four weeks of use, a whopping 88% of participants reported that their stressed-out skin looked noticeably calmer — and 89% said that their skin redness improved significantly. And on top of that, 100% of the participants said that their skin felt smoother!

All you have to do to potentially achieve similar results is replace your regular moisturizer with this one, and use it in the morning and at night. It’s that simple! Reviewers say this moisturizer “saved” their skin — and that in a mere week, they were thrilled with the results!

