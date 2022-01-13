This Murad Wrinkle Corrector Works Like an Instant Filler to Target Fine Lines

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wrinkles and fine lines and dull skin, oh my! We just can’t seem to catch a break in the winter — the weather is too cold and our skin is too dry. The forecast for our complexion is gloomy with no chance of sunshine. We miss the magical days of summer when our radiant glow could mask trouble spots hiding underneath. But now our problem areas are in plain sight, and we need a solution stat.

Here’s the good news: No need to get Botox or fillers to wipe away wrinkles! Instead, try Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, a powerful treatment that visibly reduces wrinkle intensity. Formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate fine lines on contact, this product works like an instant filler to smooth skin. Read on to learn more about this at-home treatment!

The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector from Murad boosts skin elasticity with hexapeptide and prevents future wrinkles with plant-derived squalene. In a clinical study, 96% of trial participants saw smoother texture on applied areas immediately after using this product. In addition, 90% showed improvement in the appearance of forehead wrinkles and a staggering 100% showed improvement in the look of glabella lines, also known as elevens.

While many products claim to work well, the proof is in the pudding with this Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector — as evidenced by these reviews from satisfied shoppers. “I have used many products but was never able to find one that helped erase my fine lines quickly,” shared one customer. “This product gave my skin an instant boost and noticeably diminished the fine lines I have around my eyes, forehead and cheeks. Definitely recommend for anyone looking to improve the look of their wrinkles.” Another shopper also saw instant results: “Immediately diminishes the look of fine wrinkles and gives the skin a nice blurring effect. No pores! I’m in LOVE!” One review reported, “It instantly filled in problem areas and gave my skin an overall brighter appearance by diminishing the lines and wrinkles.” And yet another customer called this product “my new go-to wrinkle reducer.” Color Us intrigued — as noted fans of the Murad brand, we’re more eager than ever to see what the fuss is all about. There’s officially no need to leave the wrinkle reduction to your dermatologist. Take matters into your own hands with this skincare treatment from Murad now!

