This Shapewear Bestseller Promises to Cinch in the Waist and Lift the Butt

We can all use a little help from shapewear every now and again, especially when wearing particularly form-fitting ensembles. There are options — you can go for a full-blown bodysuit that smooths out your entire body, but that likely isn’t necessary. Sometimes simple high-waisted panties do the trick!

When you possess an undergarment which extends higher than a typical pair of panties, you expect to have a smoother midsection and hopefully a more cinched-in waist. But this body shaper from Nebility goes one step further, promising to help lift your butt for an even more defined hourglass shape!

Get the Nebility Women’s Butt Lifter Hi-Waist Tummy Control Body Shaper on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The way this piece of shapewear is constructed feels a bit different than similar high-waisted panties we’ve seen on the market. Instead of utilizing a single type of smooth compression material, this garment has mesh as well as stretchy compression panels to help you create the most streamlined waistline possible. The thicker pieces criss-cross in order to make that happen, and in the back, you have durable material right underneath the derrière which aims to help lift and shape it.

Shoppers say the combo of mesh and compression fabrics not only creates a great shape — but also makes this a much more comfortable and breathable piece of shapewear. One reviewer also notes the top of the panties don’t roll down, which is a common problem with high-waisted pieces that look like this.

Get the Nebility Women’s Butt Lifter Hi-Waist Tummy Control Body Shaper on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Every body is shaped differently, so not every piece of shapewear will have the same effects — but with over 49,000 reviews, we feel this option is worth trying! Most shoppers say this piece does run true to size, so you should be fine with your standard order. Giving this garment a shot will currently only cost you $18, which is far less expensive than other brands — so we’re far more inclined to take a chance. After all, it just might be the confidence-boosting piece we’ve been missing in our lives!

