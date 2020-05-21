This Adjustable Beach Dress Is Your New Summer Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer style is simply more relaxed! When it’s time to soak up the sun and sand, most people opt for a standard ensemble — think a pair of denim shorts and a flowy top. But there’s no rulebook that says you can’t be more on the elevated side and rock a chic dress instead!

In fact, we’re always on the hunt for feminine frocks that are just as comfortable to wear as our most casual outfits. Well, we may have hit the jackpot — this adorable dress from Amazon seems to perfectly fit our fashion demands!

Get the NERLEROLIAN Women’s Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Midi Dress with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



What’s not to love about this midi dress? Not only does it appear to be super flattering and comfortable, but it’s effortlessly elegant at the same time! The dress has a traditional neckline and spaghetti straps, which are adjustable as well. Lower them if you want to show a bit more skin, or tighten them if you prefer a higher neckline.

The dress is loose at the top, which is ideal because it can fit a range of chest sizes. There is also an empire waist-like silhouette happening here, which is pulled together with a drawstring. This detail gives the garment a subtle shape, which is crucial to have when it comes to this style of dress.

Get the NERLEROLIAN Women’s Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Midi Dress with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our favorite detail? That would have to be the side slits. The hemline on this dress scoops upward and creates openings on each side, giving your legs space to shine! These slips help this dress get more movement while you’re wearing it, and make it easier to walk and sit in.

There are 11 solid shades to choose from, ranging from basic navy to bright fuchsia. Shoppers are in awe of the drawstring feature and the “perfect fit” — and that goes for a variety of body types. This dress is unbeatable when it comes to summer fashion — sign Us up!

See it: Get the NERLEROLIAN Women’s Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Midi Dress with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from NERLEROLIAN and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!