



Everyone knows how essential a skincare regimen is! It’s important to make our skincare routine a priority and it always should begin with cleansing. We’re always in search of a cleansing method to get a deep clean but also give our skin serious love.

We’re major fans of FOREO already, so when we heard there was a new facial cleansing device coming, we were beyond excited. This brand new edition, the FOREO Luna 2, has plenty of new additions for salon-worthy, high-quality results but there’s one very exciting one: Chrissy Teigen!

See it! Get the Foreo Luna 2 regularly $199.00 on sale up to 49% for just $100 at Amazon — You save $98! Today only! Please note, prices are valid at the time of this update, November 27th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The mother-of-two teamed up with FOREO for the LUNA 2 and it’s the first of its kind for the company. Teigen’s daughter with John Legend named Luna, but the supermodel definitely knows a thing or two about skincare and beauty, so it’s a perfect match.

“It’s perfect for me since I’m always on the go,” Teigen said in a statement. “The high-tech beauty device allows me to maintain my healthy glow and with its app-enabled feature, I can customize my routine.”

For those unfamiliar with these facial cleansing devices, consider it a smart cleansing tool that will change how you wash your face. The facial cleansing brush has bristles on one end to help get a deep clean while giving your face a gentle massage while the other side has advanced sensors that analyze your skin. When downloading the FOREO For You app on any smartphone, this tool can be totally customized for individual users for an at-home experience unlike anything else!

So what’s new with the LUNA 3, which exclusively launched on Amazon? FOREO says this is the first smart skincare device to combines an ultra-soft hygienic cleanse with targeted firming massages. This latest version has longer touchpoints for hard to reach places on the face and to help deeply cleanse pores. But they’re also softer making it more comfortable and easy to use. There’s also a bigger brush head for an easier cleanse and 16 pulsation intensities to control the massage intensity. We can also get improved charging power with up to 650 uses per charge. It also has a 100% waterproof closure, which is essential when washing our face.

Users can experience an ultra-soft, hygienic cleanse and facial massage when reaching for any of the three devices available for sensitive, oily or combination skin types. Each of the three devices — sensitive (lavender), normal (pearl pink), and combination (blue) — up for grabs were developed with silicone touchpoints and T-Sonic technology that’s appropriate for individual needs.

We’re swooning over how many skin-related benefits this tool provides. It’s great when looking to lift away dirt or remove oil and excess sebum. It’s also fantastic when looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal a more youthful glow.

As Teigen noted, it’s small enough to travel with, making this facial cleansing device essential no matter where we go. With 650 uses per charge, we’re in full support of adding the FOREO LUNA 2 to our day-to-day routines, too!

