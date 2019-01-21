With last year officially behind Us, we can now leave our old routines in the past and start fresh! Honestly, it can be hard to lock down the perfect gym and nutrition plan to get desired results, which is why we’re trusting WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to keep Us focused and committed to a healthier lifestyle this year!

Right now, we can join the WW program for free with a plan to fit every lifestyle. We can also score a free cookbook with select 6-month plans!

If that offer wasn’t enough, we need little more convincing knowing that Kate Hudson is a spokesperson! Known for her love of fitness and wellness, the actress said she became the face of the brand thanks to the community WW has fostered.

“I’ve become an ambassador for the WW Family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

She’s totally right! With three types of plans available including digital, studio and coaching, the journey for wellness is easy!

See it: Us Weekly Exclusive Offer: Join for Free + Save 40% on 2 months of WW Digital. Limited time only. Click to get this exclusive offer!



The Digital Plan is great for people who are always on the go! Complete with personalized food and activity tracking, we can jump start our weight loss journey with the help of 4,000 plus delicious recipes and a variety of fitness videos. Perfect for those who love to switch up their routine, this plan will always keep Us guessing!

There is also access to the WW community and 24/7 online support to answer any questions we may have. We also love that this plan can sync with various fitness trackers to get the most out of our workouts and earn FitPoints all day! Even better, the fitness feature provides offers personalized activities based upon our height, weight, age and sex to help Us achieve our goals faster. Whether we’re walking our dog or completing hands-on projects around the house, this tool will show Us our level of activity and boost our confidence.

If you tend to have a little more time on your hands, the Studio Plan will complement your daily routine perfectly. While this plan includes everything in the digital option, we can go a step further with weekly group workshops for additional support and utilize guidebooks and printed materials. We also love that we can receive guidance from wellness coaches and take advantage of weekly private check-ins for days where we need an extra push! Committing to a healthy lifestyle can be a challenge, but with this plan, we will get support every step of the way.

For those who love having the trainer-to-student relationship, the Digital and Personal Coaching Plan will provide all that we need! This plan gives Us the opportunity to hand select a coach for our own comfort. We also have the option of unlimited one-on-one phone sessions to discuss any questions or concerns we may have with the plan for a better understanding.

Complete with personalized action plans and skill training, we can feel good knowing that our coach will have our best interests at heart. A great way to achieve specific goals that cater to our body, we can’t wait to give this plan a try! We also appreciate that this package comes with all the features of the digital plan to give Us optimum results.

We also like that there is a ZeroPoints menu that we don’t have to weigh, measure or track. With meal options including eggs, skinless chicken breasts, fish and seafood, corn and much more, these foods will work to create a healthier eating pattern. In turn, consuming these foods will also help with our weight loss. Based on the WW SmartPoints system, every food and drink is assigned a number. Based on a personalized point budget, we can use our points on any meal and keep track of our eating habits. A little over your points? No worries! We get weekly points that work to keep Us healthy and on track. Now we can eat our way to a healthier body!

Ready to get your healthy lifestyle routine in motion? It’s time to act fast! This WW deal is only available until Jan 14. It’s a new year and we all deserve to look and feel our best so take charge and select your plan today!

